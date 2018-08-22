District Council of Yankalilla : Turf Maintenance Program

Normanville Kiosk & Café and Surf Life Saving Club
Council commenced on 22 August a foreshore turf maintenance program, located in front of Normanville Kiosk & Cafe and Surf Life Saving Club. Both Managers at the Kiosk and the NSLSC have been consulted in order to explain the implications of no access from this area for their patrons for a minimum of two weeks from commencement date.
As Council will be operating machinery in this area we will be creating a localised work zone restricting public access.
