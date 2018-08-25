District of Columbia Department of Environment : Draft Air Quality Permits 6688-R1 and 6689-R1 - The George Washington University

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permits 6688-R1 and 6689-R1,The George Washington University, Operation of two existing identical 9.73 MMBTU/hr dual fuel-fired boilers Shenkman Hall, 616 23rd Street NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue permits (Nos. 6688-R1 and 6689-R1)to the George Washington University to operate two existing dual fuel-fired (natural gas/No. 2 fuel oil) hot water boilers, each rated at 9.73 MMBtu/hr, located at Shenkman Hall, 616 23rd Street, NW Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Janine Helwig, Interim Director, Utilities and Engineering, at (202) 994-5141.

The following boilers are to be permitted:

Equipment Location Emission Unit ID Serial Number Natural Gas Rating (MMBTU/hr) No. 2 Fuel Oil Rating (MMBTU/hr) Permit Number Shenkman Hall 616 23rd Street NW Washington, DC EUN-610, Shenkman Hall Boiler #1 60308933 9.73 9.73 6688-R1 Shenkman Hall 616 23rd Street NW Washington, DC EUN-611, Shenkman Hall Boiler #2 60308934 9.73 9.73 6689-R1

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Each of the boilers (identified as Boiler #1 and Boiler #2) shall not emit pollutants in excess of those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (No. 2 Fuel Oil) (lb/hr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.801 0.335 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.954 1.34 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)1 0.073 0.221 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.006 0.015 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.053 0.023

1PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from the each of the boilers shall not be greater than 0.10 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1].

d. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

e. NOx and CO emissions shall not exceed those achieved with the performance of annual combustion adjustments on each boiler, performed using the primary fuel used for the boiler. To show compliance with this condition, the Permittee shall, each calendar year, perform adjustments of the combustion processes of the boilers with the following characteristics [20 DCMR 805.1(a)(4) and 805.8(a) and (b)]:

Inspection, adjustment, cleaning or replacement of fuel burning equipment, including the burners and moving parts necessary for proper operation as specified by the manufacturer; Inspection of the flame pattern or characteristics and adjustments necessary to minimize total emissions of NO x and, to the extent practicable, minimize emissions of CO; Inspection of the air-to-fuel ratio control system and adjustments necessary to ensure proper calibration and operation as specified by the manufacturer; and Adjustments shall be made such that the maximum emission rate for any contaminant does not exceed the maximum allowable emission rates as set forth in Condition II of this permit.

The application to operate the boilers and the draft permits and supporting documents are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person's name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permits.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

stephen.ours@dc.gov

No comments or hearing requests submitted after September 24, 2018 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.