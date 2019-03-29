Log in
District of Columbia Department of Transportation : Temporary Lane Closure on Key Bridge April 1

03/29/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contacts

Temporary Lane Closure on Key Bridge April 1

(Washington, DC) - The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will temporarily close the ramp on the Francis Scott Key Bridge to eastbound Whitehurst Freeway beginning Monday, April 1, 2019 from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, weather permitting.

The closure is a part of the ongoing Key Bridge Rehabilitation Project and allows for installation of steel plates required to enable work on the under surface of the ramp.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are advised to stay alert while traveling through this work area.

Motorists are urged to use caution as they travel in these areas, to anticipate moderate delays, and to be mindful of construction personnel.

###

The mission of the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram . Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.

Disclaimer

District of Columbia Department of Transportation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 23:11:01 UTC
