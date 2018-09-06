Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

District of Columbia Housing Authority : Get Out and Vote in the Resident Commissioner Elections

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 06:27pm EDT

Serving others when they help and finding solutions to some of D.C.'s housing issues are two of the main reasons one mayoral appointed commissioner on the District of Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is motivated to serve.

Commissioner Franselene St. Jean, who represents customers in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, said, 'What motivates me is to make sure we've done everything that we can for the people we serve for them to have a better and fulfilling life.'

Public Housing residents have the opportunity to vote for three resident commissioners-one person represents the family properties, another represents the senior properties, and there is one at-large commissioner. This year, the elections are being held on September 10 and 11.

One way to ensure you have a say in what happens in your community is be active and have a voice, St. Jean said.

'It is important to vote in these Board of Commissioner elections. The folks that are nominated will be the ones that can change your life for better or worse. You want to vote to make sure your voice will be heard,' St. Jean said. 'Understand this is for your future. You must believe change is possible. A better world is possible. Better living is possible.'

She went on to say, 'If you have an opinion, your vote matters. So please go out and vote.'

Candidates for Family Property representation are Aquarius Vann Ghasri of Potomac Gardens, Erika King of Park Morton, and Annie Peake of Garfield Terrace.

Candidates for Senior Property representation are Frank Lancaster of Harvard Towers, Saul Edmonds of Colorado Apartments, and Antonio Taliaferro of Sibley Plaza.

There is one candidate for the At-Large seat and that is Kenneth Council of Fort Dupont.

All residents living in District of Columbia Housing Authority communities are invited to a DCHA Board of Commissioners Resident Commissioner Candidate Forum.

The forum, which will be held on Friday, September 7 at 6 .m. in the community room at Sibley Plaza, located at 1140 North Capitol Street, N.W., will provide residents with the opportunity to meet candidates and learn about the candidates' campaigns. Three resident commissioners are elected to service on DCHA's Board of Commissioners.

Quoting former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, St. Jean said, 'One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.'

Disclaimer

District of Columbia Housing Authority published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 22:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09/07DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA HOUSING AUTHORITY : Get Out and Vote in the Resident Commissioner Elections
PU
09/07HEIDI HEITKAMP : In U.S. Senate Hearing on Russia Sanctions, Heitkamp Calls for Tougher Enforcement & Smarter Strategy to Counter Russian Aggression
PU
09/07FEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Economic Week - September 7
PU
09/07MERCURY MARINE : Wins North American Die Casting Association Award
PU
09/07CSU BAKERSFIELD ROADRUNNERS : `Runners Hit the Road for First Time
PU
09/07HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY FL : County Leads the Charge with Drive Electric Week Celebration
PU
09/07S&P STANDARD & POOR'S : Dow Jones Indices Announces September 2018 Quarterly Rebalance of the /ASX 200 Index
PU
09/07MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY INVESTMENT AND COMMERCE OF J : Hon. Audley Shaw speaking with CEO Valerie Veira and Chairman Robert Rainford at the media launch for the Caribbean International Bamboo Symposium
PU
09/07CITY OF SPRINGFIELD MO : Grant Avenue closure between Phelps Street and Walnut Street rescheduled for Sept. 10 & 11
PU
09/07BREAKING : U.S. House candidate Pete Stauber used government email for political correspondence | Star Tribune
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
4GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018
5TESLA : TESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Tesla, Inc. and Certain Offi..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.