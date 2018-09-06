District of Columbia Housing Authority : Get Out and Vote in the Resident Commissioner Elections

Serving others when they help and finding solutions to some of D.C.'s housing issues are two of the main reasons one mayoral appointed commissioner on the District of Columbia Housing Authority Board of Commissioners is motivated to serve.

Commissioner Franselene St. Jean, who represents customers in the Housing Choice Voucher Program, said, 'What motivates me is to make sure we've done everything that we can for the people we serve for them to have a better and fulfilling life.'

Public Housing residents have the opportunity to vote for three resident commissioners-one person represents the family properties, another represents the senior properties, and there is one at-large commissioner. This year, the elections are being held on September 10 and 11.

One way to ensure you have a say in what happens in your community is be active and have a voice, St. Jean said.

'It is important to vote in these Board of Commissioner elections. The folks that are nominated will be the ones that can change your life for better or worse. You want to vote to make sure your voice will be heard,' St. Jean said. 'Understand this is for your future. You must believe change is possible. A better world is possible. Better living is possible.'

She went on to say, 'If you have an opinion, your vote matters. So please go out and vote.'

Candidates for Family Property representation are Aquarius Vann Ghasri of Potomac Gardens, Erika King of Park Morton, and Annie Peake of Garfield Terrace.

Candidates for Senior Property representation are Frank Lancaster of Harvard Towers, Saul Edmonds of Colorado Apartments, and Antonio Taliaferro of Sibley Plaza.

There is one candidate for the At-Large seat and that is Kenneth Council of Fort Dupont.

All residents living in District of Columbia Housing Authority communities are invited to a DCHA Board of Commissioners Resident Commissioner Candidate Forum.

The forum, which will be held on Friday, September 7 at 6 .m. in the community room at Sibley Plaza, located at 1140 North Capitol Street, N.W., will provide residents with the opportunity to meet candidates and learn about the candidates' campaigns. Three resident commissioners are elected to service on DCHA's Board of Commissioners.

Quoting former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, St. Jean said, 'One person can make a difference, and everyone should try.'