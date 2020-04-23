Ditch the Grocery Store - Base Bread Comes Straight to Your Door

Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

04/23/2020 | 10:31pm EDT

Base Food, a Tokyo-based food tech company that creates nutritionally complete pantry staples, is launching a new product called Base Bread on April 22nd. In some ways, this direct-to-consumer product is launched at a perfect time - given the grocery store shortages due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and consumers’ need for flexible, healthy WFH meal options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005997/en/

The Base Food team members behind the development of Base Bread (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in Tokyo by Shun Hashimoto, Base Food brings a unique approach to food development. Base Food’s core products (Base Pasta and Base Bread) deliver the same satisfying taste of conventional dietary staples, but with nutrient profiles never-before-seen in their respective categories. Shun’s mission to transform the “base” element of any meal has generated significant buzz in Japan.

The company has been tracking how COVID-19 has affected the availability of popular food items. “With its supercharged nutrient profile, 365 day shelf life in the freezer and direct-to-your door delivery availability, we hope Base Bread can alleviate some of the issues people are facing during these difficult times” said Shun Hashimoto, Base Food CEO. After seeing more of the initial impacts of COVID-19 in Asia, the Base Food team rushed harder to bring its Base Bread product to the U.S.

Base Food’s products are available for delivery via their website. After shipment, the products take 1-2 days to arrive. With contactless delivery, the customers can get a long-lasting supply of Base Food products, which are marked by their clean ingredients and nutrient balance.

In Japan, Base Bread is already beloved and is popularly enjoyed as a simple work-from-home lunch and in the mornings as a quick breakfast. Base Food has already sold more than 2 million total meals to customers in Japan, and Base Bread is the most popular item among customers. Given the changing working patterns of many Americans amidst COVID-19, the Base Food team believes that Americans will take to the bread in much the same way. Read our story here (https://basefood.us/stayhome).

About the Base Bread US Launch

Base Bread is the world’s first nutritionally balanced bread, containing 1/3 of the recommended daily values in 1 meal (2 bread rolls). The product is available for sale on the Base Food US website (URL: https://basefood.us). Base Bread ships to 7 states on the west coast including Arizona, Oregon, California, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Washington State. Customers can choose between monthly delivery and a one-time subscription option.

Product

Base Bread

Contents

1 bread roll *1

Price

$2.99 for subscription, $3.33 for one-time purchase

Description

  • Soft, satisfying flavor
  • Made with over 10 nutrient-rich ingredients, including whole wheat, soy, rice bran, chia seeds, chicory root, egg, and kelp
  • Includes 30 different nutrients and up to 14 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber and 3.2 mg of iron per serving
  • Quick prep time and microwaveable

Shipping method

Frozen

*1 1/3 of the recommended daily values in 1 meal, which is 2 bread rolls. 1 meal contains ⅓ of the Daily Values (DVs) for most nutrients excluding calories, total fat, saturated fat, cholesterol, total carbohydrates, sodium and chloride


© Business Wire 2020
