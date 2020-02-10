Log in
Ditto Launches Industry-First Digital Signage at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2020

02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squirrels LLC today announced a first-of-its-kind digital signage technology launched as part of the company’s expanding Ditto screen sharing solution. Ditto digital signage includes screen mirroring integration, free templates, emergency alerts, scheduling, central management and more.

Ditto differentiates itself with the ability to instantly transition from digital signage to screen mirroring as well as utilize popular devices as receivers. Ditto receiver software runs on Apple TV and Windows devices. No proprietary Ditto hardware is required.

“We redefined Ditto without sacrificing what made it great,” Squirrels CEO and co-founder Andrew Gould said. “We gave people a way to make use of all their displays, all the time. People only used Ditto to screen mirror before. Now, Ditto is active even when you’re not presenting. The transition from displaying digital signage to screen mirroring on demand is seamless and intuitive to maintain the simplicity people love about Ditto.”

Digital signage templates
Users will be able to upload their own PNG, GIF, JPEG and MP4 files or use free, customizable Ditto digital signage templates.

“We wanted everyone to have access to captivating, visually appealing digital signage,” Gould said. “That’s why we created templates. You don’t need a graphic designer to create something that looks good. We’ll continue adding to the current selection of templates to give people more options.”

Emergency alerts
Admins can create and deploy custom alerts or integrate with the Common Alert Protocol (CAP), an international standard for sending public alerts and warnings, to automatically disseminate emergency notifications to all their displays.

“Organizations can set up multiple CAP feeds for different locations,” Gould said. “Each location will only get the alerts that apply to that area.”

Centrally managed
Ditto admins manage every aspect of digital signage from the web-based Ditto Account Portal. The Account Portal allows admins to create signage playlists, schedule signage, deploy emergency alerts and more. It’s also where admins delegate responsibilities.

“One person managing digital signage for every display across a large organization is not feasible,” Gould said. “Signage changes often. Keeping up with it would become a full-time job. Ditto admins can give Account Portal access to others in their organization to manage signage for specific departments and locations.”

Multi-display screen mirroring
In addition to the new digital signage functionality, Ditto users can now mirror their device to multiple displays simultaneously. Devices could previously be mirrored to only one display. Users may also mirror up to four devices to each display simultaneously. 

Start a Ditto subscription or begin a free trial at goditto.com.

About Squirrels LLC
Squirrels is a technology company that specializes in wireless audio and video transmission software. Its popular products include Ditto, AirParrot and Reflector. Discover more information about these products and Squirrels at http://airsquirrels.com.

About Ditto
Ditto is an all-in-one wireless presentation and digital signage software used to transform any display into a powerful meeting collaboration tool or an engaging digital resource. Screen mirror iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android, Chrome OS and Windows devices. Display menus, wayfinding signs, announcements and more with digital signage on any display.

Discover more about Ditto at http://goditto.com.

Tom Crilley 
Squirrels LLC
press@airsquirrels.com
O: 855-207-0927 x7011

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c9d02e6-0ed2-4ece-a50f-949fb503cc6c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6a5f296-a1f0-4219-a65f-f009cab487a0

A video accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42081dc0-29d6-448f-ae80-d27514860b64

Primary Logo

Ditto Digital Signage

Create and display beautiful digital signage with Ditto.
Ditto Screen Mirroring - Multiple Devices

Screen mirror multiple devices to any display.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
