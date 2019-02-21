DivaCup set to challenge the period status quo with new integrated marketing campaign

Kitchener, ON, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diva International Inc. (Diva) is continuing to break the stigma on periods by launching a new North American campaign, dubbed Inner Revolution. To create more positive conversations around periods and to raise awareness about alternative menstrual products, Diva teamed up with TAXI Vancouver for a brand overhaul that would cut through period standards and clichés and encourage people to “join the Inner Revolution.” The advertising campaign kicks-off with a Times Square takeover on Monday, February 25, followed by TV, print, out of home, radio, social and digital ads across North America.



As a Certified B corporation, Diva has been a leader in the reusable menstrual care category for over 15 years with its revolutionary, bell-shaped menstrual cup – the DivaCup. A homegrown business founded by a mother and daughter team, the DivaCup has had a loyal base of followers from the beginning, but needed to amplify its message to a wider audience. Eco-friendly, reusable and wearable for up to 12 hours, the DivaCup is the Inner Revolution people need, as the average person will use over 11,000 disposable, one-time-use menstrual products in their lifetime.



“We’ve always believed in championing sustainable options for a better period experience. Our brand was created to provide a revolutionary product that would start authentic conversations and help to dispel period stigma,” says Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and Co-Founder of Diva. “TAXI took our core values and created a campaign that embodies the spirit of what the DivaCup represents. We are so proud to be sharing the message of the ‘Inner Revolution’ and can’t wait to see the energy it creates!”



In conjunction with the campaign launch, Diva has evolved its packaging and kept elements of the iconic design, including the colours, script, name and the window to showcase the product to the curious. Starting mid-March, this new contemporary look and feel will be incorporated at retail and online. The packaging design uses materials that are 100 per cent recyclable.



About Diva International Inc.

Diva International Inc., maker of the DivaCup, revolutionized the international menstrual care industry in 2003 by being the first-to-market menstrual cup brand, making it a category leader. The DivaCup is the eco-friendly, cost effectiveand leak-free way to experience total period comfort. DivaCup’s mission is to champion period enlightenment by creating a better period experience for everyone. In addition to product innovation, Diva works to invest knowledge, time and resources in educational, community and international organizations that offer healthcare, empowerment and menstrual health education around the world.



The new DivaCup packaging.









Sophie Zivku Diva International Inc. 519-896-8100 ext. 206 sophie@divacup.com Virginia Shay Diva International Inc. 519-896-8100 ext. 233 vshay@divacup.com Emily Kozniuk TAXI Vancouver 604-290-7532 emily.kozniuk@taxi.ca