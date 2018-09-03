Log in
Dive into the Deep Blue Sea at Springbok Casino

09/03/2018 | 06:22pm CEST

Players don a wetsuit and scuba gear and explore the ocean in the latest Realtime Gaming slot release, Scuba Fishing

Submerge yourself in an underwater adventure with the latest Realtime Gaming slot to launch at South Africa’s favourite online casino destination, Springbok Casino.

Scuba Fishing sees the player don a wetsuit and scuba gear and dive down to the deepest depths of the ocean where they will find a variety of weird and wonderful fish and sea creatures that they must capture on camera.

But beware; a great white shark is lurking in the darkness and acts as the Wild. However, if he lands on the middle reel the player receives a Free Respin. If three Wild shark symbols land, the Respin Feature is triggered.

This sees the shark Wilds stay expanded on the middle reels, while reels one and three remain blank or see the Marlin symbol appear. If the Marlin symbol lands, players unlock the gold chest containing big, mega or even huge wins.

Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “The depths of the ocean a rich with fish and sea creatures, but also undiscovered treasures. Scuba Fishing allows players to explore a bold and beautiful underwater world, while also having the chance to win big.”

Scuba Fishing launches at Springbok Casino on 19th September and can be played via download, instant play and mobile. You can watch a preview of the game here.

*** ENDS ***

Editor’s notes:
About Springbok Casino:
www.springbokcasino.co.za


© Business Wire 2018
