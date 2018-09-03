Dive into the Deep Blue Sea at Springbok Casino

Submerge yourself in an underwater adventure with the latest Realtime
Gaming slot to launch at South Africa’s favourite online casino
destination, Springbok
Casino.
Scuba Fishing
sees the player don a wetsuit and scuba gear and dive down to the
deepest depths of the ocean where they will find a variety of weird and
wonderful fish and sea creatures that they must capture on camera.
But beware; a great white shark is lurking in the darkness and acts as
the Wild. However, if he lands on the middle reel the player receives a
Free Respin. If three Wild shark symbols land, the Respin Feature is
triggered.
This sees the shark Wilds stay expanded on the middle reels, while reels
one and three remain blank or see the Marlin symbol appear. If the
Marlin symbol lands, players unlock the gold chest containing big, mega
or even huge wins.
Springbok Casino Manager, Daniel Van Wyke, said: “The
depths of the ocean a rich with fish and sea creatures, but also
undiscovered treasures. Scuba Fishing allows players to explore a bold
and beautiful underwater world, while also having the chance to win big.”
Scuba Fishing launches at Springbok Casino on 19th September
and can be played via download, instant play and mobile.
You can watch a preview of the game here.
*** ENDS ***
Editor’s notes:
About Springbok Casino:
www.springbokcasino.co.za
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005255/en/