Diversified Industrial Rigging Now ProLift Rigging

10/07/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

Effective immediately, Diversified Industrial Rigging has changed its name to ProLift Rigging Company.

“The name change reflects the growth and enhancement of our company and services,” said Nate Harper, Marketing Coordinator for ProLift. “Our commitment to being the best for our customers remains unchanged. Our customers are looking to seize opportunity in an environment of complexity, misinformation, and distraction. We founded our company in order to be a trusted advisor and partner to help them overcome these obstacles and achieve success, resulting in a safe and profitable project that exceeds their expectations. Along with our new name is our pledge always to be proactive, proficient and professional,” he said.

The name change will have no impact on the company’s shipping or billing addresses, tax identification, or additional invoicing information.

Founded in 2010, ProLift Rigging Company is a full-service heavy lifting and rigging team helping a wide variety of owners and contractors constructing and maintaining mission critical physical infrastructure. Whether customers have small, standalone components or major, multiple-machine lineups, ProLift has the experience and equipment to remove and replace or install any-size machine or component. Customers can leverage ProLift’s highly-proficient machinery movers and specialized rigging equipment to manage risk and minimize downtime to their operations.

For more information, contact ProLift Marketing Coordinator Nate Harper at (901) 203-3893 or nharper@proliftrigging.com. You may also visit www.proliftrigging.com


© Business Wire 2019
