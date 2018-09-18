Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diversified Launches TEAMS – An All-Inclusive Training and Development Program for Managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:03pm CEST

The program is designed to support managers by providing them with a standardized platform for learning

Diversified Maintenance has launched a new online training program “Tools that Enhance and help All Managers be Successful” - TEAMS. The Company’s executive leadership initiated the program’s planning in late 2017 with the goal to cultivate and develop managers’ skills and abilities in a way that ensures optimal performance, ultimately resulting in increased organizational efficiency and work place compliance.

TEAMS is a multi-phase program that provides progressive training to managers from the point of orientation to the level of division manager. One of the things that makes this program user-friendly is that it offers an online learning portal with the added benefits of self-paced classes. In addition, the platform contains an extensive library of company department resources for managers to utilize during their learning process.

“In today’s fast-paced world, it has become necessary for companies to adopt new and innovative methods that will help them stay ahead of their competitors,” says Kelly Devin, Vice President for Corporate Operations at Diversified Maintenance. “The framework on which TEAMS is based helps eliminate many obstacles normally associated with training/learning programs, such as time and cost. It aims to give managers total flexibility to learn new concepts and develop new skills, all at their own pace. With relevant guidance in the form of valuable industry knowledge provided by the program’s qualified instructors, managers will be able to speed up their career progression in a timely and cost-efficient way. We designed TEAMS to ensure the managers can be successful in a very demanding job.”

Diversified Maintenance has always prided itself as one of the few organizations that strives towards cultivating the skills of its workforce and creating an environment that is geared towards learning. Through this program, the company aims to help managers adopt the fundamental skills needed to not only become better at their chosen roles within the workplace but also grow in their professional careers.

About Diversified Maintenance

Established in 1997, Diversified Maintenance Systems, LLC is a national provider of client-focused, quality facilities maintenance services. The company’s headquarter is in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit www.diversifiedM.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pVendors strive to make IoT application development simpler - By Sam Lucero, senior principal analyst, IoT, IHS Markit
AQ
02:19pALSTOM : World’s first hydrogen powered train rolled out by Germany
AQ
02:19pCYBERSECURITY FIRM : More Iran hacks as US sanctions loomed
AQ
02:19pCOUNTERPATH, CORP. : CounterPath Announces Resignation of CEO
AC
02:18pAMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1668 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:18pPARK SAFETY FIX : Safe lighting of trailers or semitrailers more
PU
02:18pBANK OF VALLETTA : BOV Basketball Season 2018/19 Launched
PU
02:18pMIZUHO FINANCIAL : African Development Bank, Mariner Investment Group, and Africa50 Price Landmark $1 Billion Impact Securitization Structured as a synthetic securitization by Mizuho International, Room2Run transfers the mezzanine credit risk on a portfolio of approximately 50 loans from among the African Development Bank’s non- sovereign lending book, including power, transportation, financial sector, and manufacturing assets
AQ
02:18pADAPTIVE MEDIAS INC : Adaptive Medias Appoints Angel Mondragon As President To Oversee Cryptocurrency Transition
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
5ALPHABET : Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.