Diversified Launches TEAMS – An All-Inclusive Training and Development Program for Managers

The program is designed to support managers by providing them with a
standardized platform for learning
Diversified Maintenance has launched a new online training program
“Tools that Enhance and help All Managers be Successful” - TEAMS. The
Company’s executive leadership initiated the program’s planning in late
2017 with the goal to cultivate and develop managers’ skills and
abilities in a way that ensures optimal performance, ultimately
resulting in increased organizational efficiency and work place
compliance.
TEAMS is a multi-phase program that provides progressive training to
managers from the point of orientation to the level of division manager.
One of the things that makes this program user-friendly is that it
offers an online learning portal with the added benefits of self-paced
classes. In addition, the platform contains an extensive library of
company department resources for managers to utilize during their
learning process.
“In today’s fast-paced world, it has become necessary for companies to
adopt new and innovative methods that will help them stay ahead of their
competitors,” says Kelly Devin, Vice President for Corporate Operations
at Diversified Maintenance. “The framework on which TEAMS is based helps
eliminate many obstacles normally associated with training/learning
programs, such as time and cost. It aims to give managers total
flexibility to learn new concepts and develop new skills, all at their
own pace. With relevant guidance in the form of valuable industry
knowledge provided by the program’s qualified instructors, managers will
be able to speed up their career progression in a timely and
cost-efficient way. We designed TEAMS to ensure the managers can be
successful in a very demanding job.”
Diversified Maintenance has always prided itself as one of the few
organizations that strives towards cultivating the skills of its
workforce and creating an environment that is geared towards learning.
Through this program, the company aims to help managers adopt the
fundamental skills needed to not only become better at their chosen
roles within the workplace but also grow in their professional careers.
About Diversified Maintenance
Established in 1997, Diversified Maintenance Systems, LLC is a national
provider of client-focused, quality facilities maintenance services. The
company’s headquarter is in Tampa, FL. For more information, visit www.diversifiedM.com.
