Diversified Maintenance : Commitment to Cleaning as an Essential Service for COVID-19 Prevention and Control

Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of janitorial and facilities maintenance services recognizes the significance of cleaning industry as essential to our national response to the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. The Company’s commitment to enhanced deep cleaning and sanitation services as an essential preventive measure is shared through all employees and on-ground teams who are prepared with the expertise, resources, and equipment to ensure people at the facilities they clean remain safe and healthy.

As a member of ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, Diversified Maintenance believes the cleaning industry is “essential" and plays a critical role in providing products and services that are indispensable in the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Discussing the Company’s action plan during the current pandemic challenge, Keith McAlpin (Division President for the Commercial & Industrial Division at Diversified Maintenance) said, “We continue to highlight the importance of cleaning and sanitizing as an essential preventive service to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. Our people want to work - they want to do their part in turning the tide on this outbreak, and to make the employees at the facilities we clean feel safe. We believe it is only common sense to recognize the cleaning industry as essential to our national response to this unprecedented situation. After all, any healthcare facility, school, food distribution center, commercial and industrial company, data center, retailer, drug store, fitness center or other business cannot conceivably move forward without ensuring the health of their employees, customers, and products.”

Missouri, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, California and New York have already declared cleaning as essential and it is believed that the list will continue to grow.

Cleaning and facilities management are moving from largely invisible services to the forefront of business and industry’s commitment to health, customer experience and safety. Diversified Maintenance will continue to be a leader in partnering with our customers, state, federal and local governments to provide disinfection products and services that can reduce the transmission of the virus and keep the public safe.

