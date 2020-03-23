Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diversified Maintenance : Commitment to Cleaning as an Essential Service for COVID-19 Prevention and Control

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 06:09pm EDT

Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of janitorial and facilities maintenance services recognizes the significance of cleaning industry as essential to our national response to the unprecedented challenges presented by COVID-19. The Company’s commitment to enhanced deep cleaning and sanitation services as an essential preventive measure is shared through all employees and on-ground teams who are prepared with the expertise, resources, and equipment to ensure people at the facilities they clean remain safe and healthy.

As a member of ISSA – The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association, Diversified Maintenance believes the cleaning industry is “essential" and plays a critical role in providing products and services that are indispensable in the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Discussing the Company’s action plan during the current pandemic challenge, Keith McAlpin (Division President for the Commercial & Industrial Division at Diversified Maintenance) said, “We continue to highlight the importance of cleaning and sanitizing as an essential preventive service to mitigate the impact of coronavirus. Our people want to work - they want to do their part in turning the tide on this outbreak, and to make the employees at the facilities we clean feel safe. We believe it is only common sense to recognize the cleaning industry as essential to our national response to this unprecedented situation. After all, any healthcare facility, school, food distribution center, commercial and industrial company, data center, retailer, drug store, fitness center or other business cannot conceivably move forward without ensuring the health of their employees, customers, and products.”

Missouri, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio, California and New York have already declared cleaning as essential and it is believed that the list will continue to grow.

Cleaning and facilities management are moving from largely invisible services to the forefront of business and industry’s commitment to health, customer experience and safety. Diversified Maintenance will continue to be a leader in partnering with our customers, state, federal and local governments to provide disinfection products and services that can reduce the transmission of the virus and keep the public safe.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:58pWOOLWORTHS : to Defer Endeavour Group Separation
DJ
06:55pCHARLOTTE WEB : Announces Line of Credit with J.P. Morgan and Engagement for Commercial Banking Services
AQ
06:53pRIO TINTO : to slow down operations in South Africa, Canada amid virus outbreak
RE
06:51pFACEBOOK : Twitter ad sales hit by coronavirus but active users soar
RE
06:50pPYROLYX AG : emporary shutdown of manufacturing and suspension of trading in Australia
EQ
06:49pCSB Announces Initiatives to Assist Customers and Communities Affected by COVID-19
PR
06:44pCPhA Calls for Stronger Government, Employer Protections for Pharmacy Professionals on the Front Line of COVID-19
BU
06:40pALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of $700,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030
PR
06:40pRio Tinto Slows Some Operations in Response to Coronavirus
DJ
06:38pRIO TINTO : update on COVID-19
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING COMPANY K : AGILITY PUBLIC WAREHOUSING K S C P : Western supply chains buckle as co..
2LVMH says will not buy Tiffany shares on open market
3ELECTROLUX AB : ELECTROLUX PROFESSIONAL AB : (publ) listed for trading at Nasdaq Stockholm
4Healthcare group Novacyt wins U.S. approval for coronavirus test
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Readies Its Revival Plan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group