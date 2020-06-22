Diversified Maintenance : Launches a Four-Step Framework to Support Business Re-Entry Plans for Customers

The Program Includes GBAC Certified Employees as part of the Project Account Team

Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of national facilities maintenance services, launched an advanced four-step strategic program of specialized and systematic procedures with the objective of creating safe and healthy facilities for customers as they return to work.

The first step of this comprehensive approach is the Company’s commitment to providing GBAC certified employees as part of the project account team. GBAC certification is the Global Biorisk Advisory Council® Certification offered through ISSA, the worldwide association for facilities maintenance and janitorial services.

“Our customers are re-entering their businesses in various industries, making it crucial for them to engage with GBAC certified employees who are not only trained to prepare for, respond to, and recover from biohazards in the workplace but also understand infection and contamination control measures in different environments within multiple industries,” said Rob Duncan, EHS Director at Diversified Maintenance.

The second and third step of the tactical program includes pre-disinfecting, load reduction, deep cleaning of all areas and surfaces, disinfecting process with appropriate dwell time, wiping residual disinfectant, and using electrostatic foggers. In addition, the Company will also have a supply of hospital grade disinfectant available on-site at customer facilities.

With this comprehensive multi-tiered plan, Diversified is helping customers keep their employees safe and healthy while making their back-to-work transition as seamless as possible.

