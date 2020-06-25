Diversified Maintenance : and Wadsworth National Solutions' Partnership to Redefine Customer Experience

The Companies Envision Seamless Service Delivery with Fully Integrated Facilities Management Solutions

Diversified Maintenance, a national provider for facilities maintenance services, announced its partnership with Wadsworth National Solutions, an experienced company with high quality HVAC-R maintenance and repair, building automation, and security solutions. The companies are committed to enhance their service spectrum and tap into new opportunities with new and existing customers.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Wadsworth. This is an important step towards our promise to provide value-added services to our customers,” said Keith McAlpin, Division President at Diversified Maintenance. He further added, “Through this partnership, Wadsworth brings new service capabilities for Diversified with its range of Security, Building Automation, Data Center, and HVAC-R solutions. These services will definitely elevate our customers’ experience.”

Discussing the benefits of this partnership for customers, Britt Wadsworth, Owner at Wadsworth National solutions, said, “Our combined strengths include Diversified’s quality facility maintenance solutions tailored to meet each customer’s unique requirements along with Wadsworth’s range of seamless systems engineering services. This partnership is structured to deliver streamlined, integrated solutions by professionally trained on-site teams, dedicated and customer-driven management, and the combined years of experience by both companies for outstanding service delivery.”

This partnership is a commitment to help customers reduce the number of service providers at their facilities and allow them to work with a single point-of-contact and benefit from year-over-year cost savings.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com.

About Wadsworth National Solutions

Founded in 1944, Wadsworth Solutions provides expert services for all types of HVAC-R Maintenance and Repair Service requests across United States, Hawaii, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company also offers building automation and security solutions. For more information, visit http://wadsworthns.com/.

