Diversified Search : Joins Forces with Koya Leadership Partners

Firm will become one of the largest executive search firms in the U.S.
Diversified Search, one of the leading executive search firms in the
U.S., and Koya Leadership Partners, one of the nation’s top search firms
in nonprofit and higher education, have joined forces, effective June
10th.
With the combination of revenues and resources, Diversified Search and
Koya will represent one of the largest nonprofit and higher education
practices in the executive search industry. The firm will also be one of
the largest executive search firms in the U.S. marketplace, with
combined projected annual revenue in excess of $80 million. Katie
Bouton, Koya’s CEO and Founder, will assume the role of President of
Diversified Search, joining Diversified’s leadership team of Founder and
Chair Judith M. von Seldeneck and Chief Executive Officer Dale E. Jones.
Under the agreement, Koya, which has its headquarters in Boston, will
retain its own name and branding and will operate within the portfolio
of Diversified Search companies.
“Culture fit has always been and remains a top priority as we continue
on an aggressive growth strategy within our key sectors,” said von
Seldeneck. “We believe that with Koya alongside us, we have a rare
opportunity to build a unique model in today’s competitive environment.”
Koya’s specialization in mission-driven search, primarily with nonprofit
and higher education clients, complements Diversified’s own major
Education, Nonprofit, and Arts and Culture practice, as well as the
firm’s Healthcare Services, Board of Directors, Life Sciences,
Industrial, and Digital, Media, Entertainment, and Sports practices.
Koya’s strong track record of placing transformational leaders,
leveraging cutting-edge capabilities in social media strategy and
technology, and its unique understanding of the growing Millennial
workforce also complement Diversified Search’s expertise. “We see Koya
as a great partner to our existing business and, just as importantly,
our culture,” said von Seldeneck.
Both Diversified and Koya, founded by women, are recognized leaders in
the areas of diversity and inclusion, and are known for their strong
track records placing women and people of color in executive positions.
Both Diversified Search and Koya Leadership Partners are ranked among
the top executive search firms in the nation for 2019 by Forbes
magazine. The firms reflect one another in shared corporate values of
respect, impact, innovation, and goodwill.
“We are thrilled to join with Diversified to re-imagine the impact a
leading mission-driven executive search firm can have on our world. In
addition to sharing a passion for client service, Diversified’s culture
and values mirror Koya’s,” said Bouton. “Joining our firms will enable
us to offer our clients deeper and broader services that meet the needs
of today’s employers and workforce. We are excited about the opportunity
to expand our client service in the mission-driven field.”
“We believe that Diversified and Koya together will create new and
exciting models and opportunities in the higher education and nonprofit
sectors,” added Diversified Search CEO Jones. “We look forward to
building a highly productive and innovative partnership.”
This is the second time in three years that Diversified Search has
undertaken such an arrangement. Diversified Search partnered with life
sciences executive search firm BioQuest, based in San Francisco, in 2016.
About Diversified Search
Headquartered in Philadelphia, Diversified Search has nine offices
around the country. Founded in 1974, the firm is one of the top 10
executive search firms in the U.S. Diversified Search currently operates
in nine offices throughout the U.S. and is the official U.S. partner of
AltoPartners, the global alliance of international search firms
operating in 34 countries across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe,
Africa, and the Middle East.
http://www.diversifiedsearch.com/
About Koya Leadership Partners
Headquartered in Boston, Koya Leadership Partners is a leading executive
search and strategic advising firm exclusively dedicated to
mission-driven search. In its 15 years, it has served hundreds of
clients in the nonprofit and higher education sectors. The firm has been
ranked as one of the top 50 fastest-growing women-owned businesses by
the Women Presidents’ Organization and Capital One.
http://www.koyapartners.com
About AltoPartners
Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of
retained executive search and leadership consulting firms which combine
the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and
entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together. The
AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive
search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe,
the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Diversified Search is the
official U.S. partner in the AltoPartners alliance.
https://altopartners.com/
