Diversified United Investment : 30 June 2018 Appendix 4E, Preliminary Final Report & Accounts

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

ABN33 006 713 177

APPENDIX 4E STATEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018

Appendix 4E: Results for Announcement to the Market

Diversified United Investment Limited 30.6.2018

RESULTS FOR ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET

The reporting period is the year ended 30 June 2018 with the prior corresponding period being the year ended 30 June 2017.

This report is based on audited financial statements. A copy of the audit report can be found on page 30.

Results for announcement to the market

•Revenue from ordinary activities was $41.4 million, up 5.1% from the prior year.

•Profit after tax and before net realised and unrealised losses/gains on the investment portfolio was $34.6 million, up 5.3% from the prior year. Net realised investment gains and losses are recorded in the Asset Realisation Reserve.

•Profit after tax includes special dividends and capital gains distributed from managed funds of $2,763,309. (Last year: $3,058,616). Excluding these items revenue rose 6.3%* and profit after tax rose 6.9%*.

•Earnings per share based on profit after tax rose 4.4% to 16.5 cents. Excluding the special dividends and capital gains received, earnings per share rose 6.3%* to 15.2 cents*. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the year was 209,355,670 as against 208,179,034 in the prior year, an increase of 0.6%.

•The final dividend is 8.5 cents per share (8.0 cents for the prior year) fully franked, making total dividends for the year 15.0 cents fully franked, compared to 14.5 cents fully franked in the prior year. The final dividend is payable on 21 September 2018. The record date for determining entitlement to the final dividend is 4 September 2018.

•As a result of recent changes to corporate tax legislation the final dividend will be franked at 27.5%. The lower corporate tax rate of 27.5% will apply to the Company for the financial year 30 June 2019 unless the expected legislation denying investment companies the lower tax rate is enacted.

•The final dividend will not include any Listed Investment Company capital gain dividend.

•The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") under which shareholders may elect to have all or part of their dividend payment reinvested in new ordinary shares. Pricing of the new DRP shares will be at the volume weighted average selling price of shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange on the Dividend ex date of 3 September 2018 and the following four business days, without any discount. The last day for receipt of an election notice for participation in the plan is 5 September 2018.

•The net tangible asset backing per share based on the market valuation of investments was $4.47 at 30 June 2018, compared to $4.00 at the end of the prior year, a rise of 11.8%. These calculations are after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses, before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses, and before provision for the final dividend.

*Additional non IFRS information.















13 August 2018

The General Manager

Australian Securities Exchange Ltd 10thFloor

20 Bond Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

Financial Results and Dividend Announcement for the Financial Year Ended 30 June 2018

The Directors make the following report concerning the company's performance and final dividend:-

Profit and Realised Capital Gains

Profit after income tax for the year ended 30 June 2018 was $34,554,000 (last year: $32,800,000) a rise of 5.3%.

Profit after income tax includes special dividends received and capital gains distributed from managed funds in which the Company invests of $2,763,309 (last year: $3,058,616). Excluding these items profit after tax rose 6.9%*.

The profit for the year excludes net realised gains and losses on the Company's direct investment portfolio which are transferred directly to the Asset Realisation Reserve. The net realised losses on the investment portfolio after tax for the year were $3,851,000 (last year: gains of $10,918,000).

Operating expenses (excluding interest) were 0.12% of the average market value of the portfolio (last year: 0.12%). Including the management fees of the International Exchange Traded Funds and Small Cap Managed Funds in which the Company is invested, the expense ratio was 0.15% (last year: 0.15%).

Earnings Per Share

Earnings per share rose 4.4% to 16.5 cents per share, or 6.3% to 15.2 cents* excluding the special dividends and capital gains received as income.

The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the year was 209,355,670 against 208,179,034 last year, an increase of 0.6%.

Dividends and Franking

The Directors have declared a final dividend of 8.5 cents per share fully franked at 27.5% to shareholders registered on 4 September 2018, to be paid on 21 September 2018. The comparable 2017 final dividend was 8.0 cents per share fully franked at 30%. Together with the interim dividend of 6.5 cents per share, total dividends for the year are 15.0 cents per share fully franked, compared to 14.5 cents per share fully franked last year. The dividend has been increased or maintained in every year since the Company's listing in 1991.

* Additional non IFRS information.

As a result of recent changes to corporate tax legislation the final dividend will be franked at 27.5%. The lower corporate tax rate of 27.5% will apply to the Company for the financial year to 30 June 2019 unless the expected legislation denying investment companies the lower tax rate is enacted.

LIC Capital Gains

The final dividend will not include any Listed Investment Company capital gain dividend.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRP") under which shareholders may elect to have all or part of their dividend payment reinvested in new ordinary shares. Pricing of the new DRP shares will be at the volume weighted average selling price of shares traded on the Australian Securities Exchange on the Dividend ex date of 3 September 2018 and the four business days immediately following that date, without any discount. The last day for the receipt of an election notice for participation in the plan is 5 September 2018.

Asset Backing

The net tangible asset backing per share based on the market valuation of investments was $4.47 at 30 June 2018 and $4.52 at 31 July 2018. These calculations are after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses, before estimated tax on net unrealised gains and losses, and before provision for the final dividend.

The Company is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. If estimated tax on net unrealised gains were to be deducted, the above figures would be $3.81 at 30 June 2018 and $3.85 at 31 July 2018.

Asset Allocation

At 30 June 83.8% of the portfolio was invested in Australian equities, and 14.5% in international equities principally through Exchange Traded Index Funds, and through some managed funds. Cash and short term receivables were 1.7%.

At 30 June 2018 bank facilities were $115M drawn as to $95M (30 June 2017 $95M drawn as to $95M) and cash and net short term receivables were $16M (30 June 2017 $30M).

Performance

The Company's net asset backing accumulation performance (assuming all dividends paid by the Company were reinvested in its shares, and after all expenses and tax) for the year to 30 June 2018 was 15.8% while the S&P/ASX 200 accumulation index increased by 13.0% over the same period. The Company's accumulation performance is after all expenses, tax, and the impact of the Company's gearing. Such items are not included in the S&P/ASX index.

Including the benefit of franking credits for shareholders who can fully utilise them, the Company's accumulation return for the year to 30 June 2018 was 17.3% compared to 14.6% in the S&P/ASX 200 Franking Credit Adjusted Total Return Index.

The Company's relative performance for the year was assisted by stock selection in the Resource and Healthcare sectors, and by its underweight positions in the Telecommunications sector. In Australian dollar terms the international portfolio also contributed to outperformance.

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday 16 October 2018 at 9.00 am at the offices of Evans & Partners, Mayfair Building, 171 Collins Street, Melbourne.

Investment Portfolio

As at 30 June 2018 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were: