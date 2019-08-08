Log in
Diversified United Investment : 31 July 2019

08/08/2019 | 03:55am EDT

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

LEVEL 20

ABN33 006 713 177

TEL(613) 9654 0499

101 COLLINS STREET

FAX(613) 9654 3499

MELBOURNE VIC 3000

AUSTRALIA

8 August 2019

The General Manager

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Company Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bond Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

NET ASSET BACKING

The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 July 2019 was $4.95 per share (30 June 2019 $4.82 per share). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $4.15 (30 June 2019 $4.06).

At 31 July 2019:

  • International equities comprised 15% of the portfolio;
  • Bank facilities were $115M drawn as to $72.5;
  • Cash and net short term receivables were $52M.

A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.

Yours sincerely,

A J Hancock

Company Secretary

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGS

AS AT 31 JULY 2019

As at 31 July 2019 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were:

Market Value

%Market Value of

Australian Equities

$'000

Total Investments

CSL Ltd

129,735

11.6%

Transurban Group

85,525

7.6%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd

82,300

7.4%

Westpac Banking Corporation Ltd

65,895

5.9%

ANZ Banking Group Ltd

55,820

5.0%

BHP Billiton Ltd

48,912

4.4%

Rio Tinto Ltd

46,483

4.2%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

38,864

3.5%

National Australia Bank Ltd

31,361

2.8%

Sydney Airport

30,932

2.8%

Wesfarmers Ltd

25,473

2.3%

Washington H Soul Pattinson & Co Ltd

24,981

2.2%

Woolworths Ltd

24,934

2.2%

Atlas Arteria Ltd

24,570

2.2%

IDP Education Ltd

19,220

1.7%

Sonic Healthcare Ltd

14,020

1.3%

Stockland Group

13,710

1.2%

Computershare Ltd

11,088

1.0%

Total Australian Equities in Top 25:

773,823

69.3%

International Equities

36,949

3.3%

Vanguard All-WorldEx-US Shares Index ETF

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF

35,118

3.1%

Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF

23,441

2.1%

iShares TR MSCI USA Min Vol Index ETF

22,477

2.0%

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF

13,203

1.2%

Northcape Capital Global Emerging Market Fund

12,645

1.1%

Vanguard Funds PLC FTSE Develop Euro Ex UK ETF

10,906

1.0%

Total International Equities in Top 25:

154,739

13.8%

Total Top 25 Australian & International Equities

928,562

83.0%

Total Investments at Market Value, Net Short Term

1,117,703

Receivables and Cash

Disclaimer

Diversified United Investment Limited published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 07:54:03 UTC
