Diversified United Investment : 31 July 2019

8 August 2019

NET ASSET BACKING

The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 July 2019 was $4.95 per share (30 June 2019 $4.82 per share). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $4.15 (30 June 2019 $4.06).

At 31 July 2019:

International equities comprised 15% of the portfolio;

Bank facilities were $115M drawn as to $72.5;

Cash and net short term receivables were $52M.

A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.

