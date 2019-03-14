Diversified United Investment : Appendix 3B - New Issue - Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

Diversified United Investment Ltd

ABN33 006 713 177

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued Ordinary

2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 518,062

3 Principal terms of the+securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Shares issued under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing+class of quoted+securities? If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state: •the date from which they do •the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment •the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration Yes $4.0608

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) Issued under the terms of the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

7 Dates of entering+securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates 14 March 2019

8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in clause 2 if applicable)

Number +Class 210,966,260 Ordinary

9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in clause 2 if applicable) Number +Class Nil Nil

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

New shares will rank parri passu for all future dividends declared.

Appendix 3B

