Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diversified United Investment : Appendix 3B - New Issue - Dividend Reinvestment Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 05:09am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/7/96. Origin: Appendix 5. Amended 1/7/98, 1/9/99, 1/7/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/3/2002, 1/1/2003, 24/10/2005.

Name of entity

Diversified United Investment Ltd

ABN33 006 713 177

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued

    Ordinary

  • 2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    518,062

  • 3 Principal terms of the+securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Shares issued under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

24/10/2005Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing+class of quoted+securities?

    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or consideration

    Yes

    $4.0608

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Issued under the terms of the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

  • 7 Dates of entering+securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates

    14 March 2019

  • 8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in clause 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

210,966,260

Ordinary

24/10/2005

  • 9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in clause 2 if applicable)

    Number

    +Class

    Nil

    Nil

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

New shares will rank parri passu for all future dividends declared.

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  • 11 Is security required?

    holderapproval

  • 12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?

  • 13 Ratio in which the+securities will be offered

  • 14+Class of+securities to which the offer relates

  • 15+Record date entitlementstodetermine

  • 16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

  • 17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

  • 18 Names of countries in which the entity has+security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

    Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

    Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  • 19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciationsof

  • 20 Names of any underwriters

  • 21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission

  • 22 Names of any brokers to the issue

  • 23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue

  • 24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of+security holders

  • 25 If the issue is contingent on+security holders' approval, the date of the meeting

  • 26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and prospectus or Product Disclosure Statement will be sent to persons entitled

  • 27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders

  • 28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)

  • 29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)

  • 30 How do+security holders sell their entitlementsin fullthrough a broker?

  • 31 How do+security holders sellpartof their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 32 How do+security holders dispose

    of their entitlements (except by

    sale through a broker)?

  • 33+Despatch date

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of securities (tick one)

  • (a)Securities described in Part 1

  • (b)All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

35

If the+securities are+equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional+securities, and the number and percentage of additional+securities held by those holders

36

If the+securities are+equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional+securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

  • 37A copy of any trust deed for the additional+securities

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Disclaimer

Diversified United Investment Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 09:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:31aCaverion Corporation considers issuance of new notes and announces voluntary tender offer for its hybrid notes
AQ
05:31aEuropean CEO names Interxion's David Ruberg as Best CEO in the Data Centre and Cloud Industry
GL
05:31aCanada Jetlines Provides Update on Aircraft Maintenance and Operations
GL
05:30aPPDAI : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:30aINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
05:29aDAOHE GLOBAL : Announcement - DATE OF BOARD MEETING
PU
05:29aEXXARO RESOURCES : 2018 Annunal Financial Results
PU
05:29aDELFI : Change - Announcement Of Retirement Of Director - Operations, Projects And Engineering
PU
05:29aKONCAR ELEKTROINDUSTRIJA D D : KONČAR – Engineering Co. For Plant Installation & Commissioning completes the works at the Lovran substation
PU
05:29aSHARPSPRING : Lead Optimize Earns Silver Certification with SharpSpring Marketing Automation
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
2DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
3Hammond offers more spending, lower taxes if a Brexit deal is done
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : MIKE RAMPS UP WAR ON DEBENHAMS

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.