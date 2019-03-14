Diversified United Investment : Appendix 3B - New Issue - Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 1/7/96. Origin: Appendix 5. Amended 1/7/98, 1/9/99, 1/7/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/3/2002, 1/1/2003, 24/10/2005.
Name of entity
Diversified United Investment Ltd
ABN33 006 713 177
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
Ordinary
-
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
518,062
-
3 Principal terms of the+securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary Shares issued under the terms of the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
24/10/2005Appendix 3B Page 1
-
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the date of allotment with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
•the date from which they do
-
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
5 Issue price or consideration
Yes
$4.0608
-
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Issued under the terms of the company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan.
-
7 Dates of entering+securities into uncertificated holdings or despatch of certificates
14 March 2019
-
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in clause 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
210,966,260
|
Ordinary
24/10/2005
-
9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe securities in clause 2 if applicable)
-
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
New shares will rank parri passu for all future dividends declared.
Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue
-
11 Is security required?
holderapproval
-
12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
-
13 Ratio in which the+securities will be offered
-
14+Class of+securities to which the offer relates
-
15+Record date entitlementstodetermine
-
16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
-
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
-
18 Names of countries in which the entity has+security holders who will not be sent new issue documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
-
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciationsof
-
20 Names of any underwriters
-
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
-
22 Names of any brokers to the issue
-
23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
-
24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of+security holders
-
25 If the issue is contingent on+security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
-
26 Date entitlement and acceptance form and prospectus or Product Disclosure Statement will be sent to persons entitled
-
27 If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
-
28 Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
-
29 Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
-
30 How do+security holders sell their entitlementsin fullthrough a broker?
-
31 How do+security holders sellpartof their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Part 3 - Quotation of securities
You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities
34
Type of securities (tick one)
Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities
Entities that have ticked box 34(a)
Additional securities forming a new class of securities
Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents
35
If the+securities are+equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional+securities, and the number and percentage of additional+securities held by those holders
36
If the+securities are+equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional+securities setting out the number of holders in the categories
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.