Diversified United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

01/10/2019 | 03:34am EST

DIVERSIFIEDUNITEDINVESTMENTLIMITED

ABN33 006 713 177

LEVEL20

TEL(613) 9654 0499

101 COLLINSSTREETMELBOURNEVIC3000 AUSTRALIA

FAX(613) 9654 3499

10 January 2019

The General Manager

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Company Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bond Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

NET ASSET BACKING

The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 December 2018 was $4.10 per share (30 November 2018 $4.11 per share). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $3.55 (30 November 2018 $3.55).

At 31 December 2018:

  • International equities comprised 16% of the portfolio;

  • Bank facilities were $115M drawn as to $95M;

  • Cash and net short term receivables were $20M.

A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.

Yours sincerely,

A J Hancock Company Secretary

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGS

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

As at 31 December 2018 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were:

Market Value

%Market Value of

Australian Equities

$'000

Total Investments

CSL Ltd

104,615

10.9%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd

72,390

7.5%

Transurban Group

64,075

6.7%

ANZ Banking Group Ltd

48,920

5.1%

Westpac Banking Corporation Ltd

47,576

5.0%

BHP Billiton Ltd

41,076

4.3%

Rio Tinto Ltd

36,881

3.8%

National Australia Bank Ltd

36,105

3.8%

Woodside Petroleum Ltd

35,078

3.7%

Washington H Soul Pattinson & Co Ltd

27,379

2.9%

Sydney Airport

24,901

2.6%

Wesfarmers Ltd

20,943

2.2%

Woolworths Ltd

20,594

2.1%

Atlas Arteria Ltd

18,780

2.0%

IDP Education Ltd

14,805

1.5%

Lend Lease Corporation

13,956

1.5%

Computershare Ltd

12,033

1.3%

Sonic Healthcare Ltd

11,055

1.1%

Total Australian Equities in Top 25:

651,162

68.0%

International Equities

Vanguard All-World Ex-US Shares Index ETF

32,723

3.4%

Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF

28,420

3.0%

iShares TR MSCI USA Min Vol Index ETF

18,139

1.9%

Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF

17,444

1.8%

Vanguard FTSE Developed European Ex UK Index ETF

15,428

1.6%

iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF

11,865

1.2%

Northcape Capital Global Emerging Market Fund

11,340

1.2%

Total International Equities in Top 25:

135,359

14.1%

Total Top 25 Australian & International Equities

786,521

82.1%

Total Investments at Market Value, Net Short Term

Receivables and Cash

957,830

Disclaimer

Diversified United Investment Limited published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 08:33:04 UTC
