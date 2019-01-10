Diversified United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

DIVERSIFIEDUNITEDINVESTMENTLIMITED
ABN33 006 713 177
101 COLLINSSTREETMELBOURNEVIC3000 AUSTRALIA
10 January 2019
The General Manager
Australian Securities Exchange Limited Company Announcements Office Exchange Centre
20 Bond Street Sydney NSW 2000
Dear Sir,
NET ASSET BACKING
The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 December 2018 was $4.10 per share (30 November 2018 $4.11 per share). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.
Diversified United Investment Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $3.55 (30 November 2018 $3.55).
At 31 December 2018:
-
•International equities comprised 16% of the portfolio;
-
•Bank facilities were $115M drawn as to $95M;
-
•Cash and net short term receivables were $20M.
A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.
Yours sincerely,
A J Hancock Company Secretary
DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED
25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGS
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
As at 31 December 2018 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were:
|
Market Value
|
%Market Value of
|
Australian Equities
|
$'000
|
Total Investments
|
CSL Ltd
|
104,615
|
10.9%
|
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd
|
72,390
|
7.5%
|
Transurban Group
|
64,075
|
6.7%
|
ANZ Banking Group Ltd
|
48,920
|
5.1%
|
Westpac Banking Corporation Ltd
|
47,576
|
5.0%
|
BHP Billiton Ltd
|
41,076
|
4.3%
|
Rio Tinto Ltd
|
36,881
|
3.8%
|
National Australia Bank Ltd
|
36,105
|
3.8%
|
Woodside Petroleum Ltd
|
35,078
|
3.7%
|
Washington H Soul Pattinson & Co Ltd
|
27,379
|
2.9%
|
Sydney Airport
|
24,901
|
2.6%
|
Wesfarmers Ltd
|
20,943
|
2.2%
|
Woolworths Ltd
|
20,594
|
2.1%
|
Atlas Arteria Ltd
|
18,780
|
2.0%
|
IDP Education Ltd
|
14,805
|
1.5%
|
Lend Lease Corporation
|
13,956
|
1.5%
|
Computershare Ltd
|
12,033
|
1.3%
|
Sonic Healthcare Ltd
|
11,055
|
1.1%
|
Total Australian Equities in Top 25:
|
651,162
|
68.0%
|
International Equities
|
Vanguard All-World Ex-US Shares Index ETF
|
32,723
|
3.4%
|
Vanguard US Total Market Shares Index ETF
|
28,420
|
3.0%
|
iShares TR MSCI USA Min Vol Index ETF
|
18,139
|
1.9%
|
Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF
|
17,444
|
1.8%
|
Vanguard FTSE Developed European Ex UK Index ETF
|
15,428
|
1.6%
|
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF
|
11,865
|
1.2%
|
Northcape Capital Global Emerging Market Fund
|
11,340
|
1.2%
|
Total International Equities in Top 25:
|
135,359
|
14.1%
|
Total Top 25 Australian & International Equities
|
786,521
|
82.1%
|
Total Investments at Market Value, Net Short Term
|
Receivables and Cash
|
957,830
