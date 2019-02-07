Diversified United Investment : NET ASSET BACKING

DIVERSIFIEDUNITEDINVESTMENTLIMITED

ABN33 006 713 177

LEVEL20

TEL(613) 9654 0499

101 COLLINSSTREETMELBOURNEVIC3000 AUSTRALIA

FAX(613) 9654 3499

7 February 2019

The General Manager

Australian Securities Exchange Limited Company Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bond Street Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir,

NET ASSET BACKING

The Directors advise that the unaudited net tangible asset backing of the Company's ordinary shares at 31 January 2019 was $4.23 per share (31 December 2018 $4.10 per share). The net asset backing calculation is based on investments at market value, is after tax on net realised gains, before any future tax benefit of net realised losses and before estimated tax on net unrealised gains/losses.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a long term investor and does not intend disposing of its total portfolio. However, under current accounting standards the Company is required to provide for estimated tax on any net gains that would arise on such a theoretical disposal. After deducting this provision, the above figure would be $3.64 (31 December 2018 $3.55).

At 31 January 2019:

•International equities comprised 16% of the portfolio;

•Bank facilities were $115M drawn as to $95M;

•Cash and net short term receivables were $21M.

A list of the Company's top 25 investments is attached.

Yours sincerely,

A J Hancock Company Secretary

DIVERSIFIED UNITED INVESTMENT LIMITED

25 LARGEST SHAREHOLDINGS

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2019

As at 31 January 2019 the twenty-five largest shareholdings of the company, at market values were: