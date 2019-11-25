Diversified's Account Management Team Celebrates 96.5% Customer Retention in 2018-2019

Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of facilities maintenance services has announced its accomplishment of an extraordinarily high customer retention rate of 96.5% within the Commercial & Industrial division of the Company. This achievement highlights the company’s outstanding operational capabilities of managing and engaging its high value B2B customers.

Customer retention is the cornerstone of sustainable growth for any business and Diversified has successfully achieved an expanding, loyal customer base by focusing on fulfilling the unique requirements of each customer.

Celebrating this achievement, the company’s Vice President of Account Management & Strategic Alliances, Steve Weiand said, “It all starts with accountability. We define the roles and responsibilities of all team members working on an account so there is clarity of expectations. As a customer-centric company, our core belief has always been that acquiring new customers must always be followed with building strong customer relations for a long-term partnership.”

Diversified Maintenance appoints a dedicated Account Manager who works closely with key stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle. The core of this engagement is ongoing communications via feedback cycles, business reviews, evaluations, taking corrective action, and implementing continuous improvement plans.

The Company plans to invest further in growing the team and providing additional resources to enhance its real business value of building long-term success partnerships.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005177/en/