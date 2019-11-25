Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Diversified's Account Management Team Celebrates 96.5% Customer Retention in 2018-2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 08:04am EST

Diversified Maintenance, a leading provider of facilities maintenance services has announced its accomplishment of an extraordinarily high customer retention rate of 96.5% within the Commercial & Industrial division of the Company. This achievement highlights the company’s outstanding operational capabilities of managing and engaging its high value B2B customers.

Customer retention is the cornerstone of sustainable growth for any business and Diversified has successfully achieved an expanding, loyal customer base by focusing on fulfilling the unique requirements of each customer.

Celebrating this achievement, the company’s Vice President of Account Management & Strategic Alliances, Steve Weiand said, “It all starts with accountability. We define the roles and responsibilities of all team members working on an account so there is clarity of expectations. As a customer-centric company, our core belief has always been that acquiring new customers must always be followed with building strong customer relations for a long-term partnership.”

Diversified Maintenance appoints a dedicated Account Manager who works closely with key stakeholders throughout the customer lifecycle. The core of this engagement is ongoing communications via feedback cycles, business reviews, evaluations, taking corrective action, and implementing continuous improvement plans.

The Company plans to invest further in growing the team and providing additional resources to enhance its real business value of building long-term success partnerships.

About Diversified Maintenance

Diversified Maintenance has been providing client-focused, quality maintenance solutions to facilities across the United States for over 45 years. For more information, visit www.diversifiedm.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aSun Kissed Acquires Hakuna Supply, an Award-Winning Commercial Stage CBD Products Company
NE
08:23aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Immediate Report - updated rating report (Midroog)
PU
08:23aHOLOGIC : Newly Published Research Shows that Hologic's Molecular Assays for Diagnosing Vaginitis are More Effective than Traditional Methods
BU
08:23aInvictus closes termination of authentic brands group license agreement
GL
08:22aNavios Maritime Holdings Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019
GL
08:21aCOOKWARE BLACK FRIDAY DEALS (2019) : Top All Clad, Pyrex, Calphalon, Le Creuset & Corelle Cookware Sales Researched by Deal Tomato
BU
08:20aBurcon Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures
NE
08:19aRUMBLEON, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:18aNASPERS : Statistical Yearbook of the Czech Republic 2019 Released
PU
08:18aNPN : NASPERS LIMITED - Statement regarding Just Eat PLC circular
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
2Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
3China and U.S. 'very close' to phase one trade deal - Global Times
4CHINA AND U.S. 'VERY CLOSE' TO PHASE ONE TRADE DEAL: Global Times
5Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group