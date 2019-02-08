Diversity in Blockchain, Inc. Hosts Understanding Blockchain Smart Contracts Event

Diversity
in Blockchain Inc. (DiB), in collaboration with Shearman
& Sterling LLP, held a sold-out year-end event titled,
“Understanding Blockchain Smart Contracts.” The session was held in New
York and featured a two-part interactive program.
The event began with an introduction by Sandra Bang, Chief Diversity and
Talent Strategy Officer at Shearman & Sterling. Her introduction was
followed by the first program of the evening with Dr. Solomon Lederer,
co-founder of Blockmatics and co-author of “Blockchain: A Practical
Guide to Developing Business, Law and Technology Solutions,” who
introduced the audience to the complexities of smart contracts.
The second session was a panel discussion on the current state of
diversity in the technology and the legal industries, featuring
Diversity in Blockchain co-founders, Susan Joseph (B3i North American
Representative), Anna Ashurov (VP in the Financing Group at Goldman
Sachs), Shawnna Hoffman (Global Cognitive Legal Co-Leader, IBM), and
Joshua Ashley Klayman (Founder and CEO of Klayman LLC and Inflection
Point Blockchain Advisors). The panel discussion was moderated by Donna
Parisi, Global Head of Financial Services and FinTech at Shearman &
Sterling. The panel discussed appropriate action items on how to expand
the definition of diversity to lead to inclusion, encourage a cultural
shift, force awareness of unconscious bias, and correct imbalance at the
hiring stage.
The event ended with an audience Q&A session that ensured participants
left the event with substantial knowledge of smart contract technology
and a greater sense of how to promote inclusion in their respective
industries.
“With the increase in adoption of blockchain technology by enterprise,
we were pleased to see such a strong turnout for our event,” Michelle
Gitlitz, founder and co-chair of Blank Rome LLP’s Blockchain
Technology and Digital Currencies Group and co-founder of DiB said. “The
audience had a keen interest in learning about smart contracts coded on
blockchain and discussing the importance of diversity in the industry.”
Diversity in Blockchain Inc. (DiB) is a nonprofit organization committed
to creating equal, open and inclusive opportunities in the blockchain
industry. Our mission is to empower everyone from all walks of life to
engage with blockchain technology in order to ensure equal participation
and distribution. True innovation includes everyone. Through education,
discussion, and engagement we can build a support network as
revolutionary as the blockchain itself.
