Dividend Finance Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Accreditation for Information Security

Dividend receives SOC 2 Certification after rigorous 3-month auditing process by a “Big Four” auditing firm

Dividend Finance, LLC (“Dividend” or the “Company”), a leading FinTech point-of-sale lender for home improvement and solar projects, has received their SOC (Service Organization Control) 2 Type 2 Accreditation, a process to ensure the suitability and effectiveness of their design and controls relevant to the security and availability of data processing systems.

The SOC 2 Type 2 audit was conducted by a reputable “Big Four” auditing firm and entailed a rigorous audit of Dividend’s information security policies and procedures to ensure security and availability of the Dividend Finance platform. Achieving SOC 2 Compliance demonstrates Dividend’s ability to enact and enforce strict security policies and procedures designed to minimize risk and protect confidential information. It also affirms that Dividend follows the processes and controls, with various levels of oversight company-wide, to support the necessary information security policies in order to protect consumer information.

“Receiving a SOC 2 Type 2 Certification portrays Dividend’s commitment to keeping consumer data secure through implementing multi-level information security measures and protocols. Data security within every part of our business is of the utmost importance to us and receiving this certification proves just that,” said Dave Sterlitz, Dividend’s General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer.

About Dividend Finance

Dividend is a leading national provider of renewable energy and home improvement financing solutions for property owners through a suite of residential solar, home improvement, and PACE financing products. The Company pioneered the residential solar financing landscape in 2014 and continues to expand in the home improvement market. In addition to its industry-leading suite of financial products, Dividend has developed a comprehensive technology platform for installation partners and homeowners to streamline the financing process. Learn more by visiting www.dividendfinance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005732/en/