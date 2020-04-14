Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dividend futures bounce indicates despair lifting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

A dramatic jump in equity dividend futures amid the continued rush of dividend cuts from companies desperate to preserve cash is implying growing confidence that shareholder payouts could make a comeback after this year's drought.

Companies from almost every sector in most countries have been culling dividends as coronavirus-linked lockdowns hit revenues and cashflow. In many countries regulators have upped the pressure to cancel dividends and share buybacks at a time when many employees have been laid off or furloughed.

But nothing lasts forever, investors are betting. That is reflected in dividend futures contracts -- derivatives that allow punters to cheaply bet on future payments and collect the difference if the dividend is paid.

Such futures plunged around 60% last month in Europe as well as the United States. But since early April, dividend futures for 2021 on the S&P500 have bounced 26% while those on the Euro STOXX 500 are up more than 40%, both outstripping underlying share indexes.

The rebound is partly driven by a view that betting on company payouts is less volatile than buying shares outright. But many also reckon that dividend pricing had become excessively bearish, especially if gigantic global policy stimulus fuels a speedy economic recovery.

"Our view is that in this crisis, dividends are cut this year and next but it doesn't mean this will continue 3-4 years into the future," said Suhail Shaikh, chief investment officer at Fulcrum Asset Management in London.

Shaikh has bought dividend futures while selling underlying S&P 500 and Euro STOXX futures as "in the next three years those dividend contracts could go up 50%".

As virus cases approach the 2 million mark globally, and many countries extend lockdown periods to contain the spread of the disease, total dividend cuts by U.S. and European firms for 2020 should be double the tally of 2008-09, JPMorgan predicts.

That was the last time there was a sharp cut in dividends, which was triggered by the financial crisis.

JPMorgan estimates that while 130 companies on the STOXX 600 have cut dividends and 16 on the S&P 500, another 30 firms in Europe will follow suit.

In this gloom, it may indeed be optimistic to expect a dividend recovery next year. But futures imply 45-50% dividend discounts as far out as 2024, relative to consensus estimates, Barclays noted late last week, describing this as "too harsh".

JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou reckons the situation could normalise by 2022.

"It's surprising how pessimistic investors are... It's wrong to expect a 50% decline in dividends by 2022."

(Graphic: Dividend futures: Pre-virus levels by 2022? IMAGE link:

)

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Sujata Rao
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 23942.52 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 4.02% 8667.464369 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.66% 8491.564666 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 2.78% 2838.34 Delayed Quote.-14.52%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.64% 333.91 Delayed Quote.-20.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:09pUK economy could shrink by the most in 300 years in 2020
RE
01:08pVIDEO : The Six Petrochemical Building Blocks for Medical Equipment
PU
01:06pOil producers pin hopes for massive cuts on unprecedented stockpile purchases
RE
01:05pSpice Homes Cures Real Estate Blues with Video Calls Built into Property Listings
SE
01:00pGlobal creditors agree debt relief for poor countries hit by pandemic
RE
12:58pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Press Release_
PU
12:58pBANK OF JAMAICA : 30-day CD Auction Term Sheet_
PU
12:52pFAUCI : May 1 target for reopening U.S. economy 'overly optimistic' - AP
RE
12:51pPandemic exposing 'cracks' in financial system, bank losses likely' - IMF
RE
12:48pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Survey shows the value of shopping around for silage wrap as price varies
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4Dean Foods Announces Termination of Agreement in Principle with Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale o..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group