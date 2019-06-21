Dixie Botanicals®, Subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., Announces Partnership with Surface Products Corp. To Sell Fitness-Focused CBD-Infused Sunscreen

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® has partnered with Surface Products Corp. to sell a fitness-focused hemp-derived CBD sunscreen for active consumers.

This partnership and product launch represents Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s dedication to entering new high visibility key consumer areas. According to a recent report by Market Insights, the global CBD skin care market will reach $384.9 million USD by 2024, an increase of nearly 40% from $146.3 million USD in 2019. The sun protection market is expected to reach $24.9 billion USD by 2024, according to Transparency Market Research.

CBD is beneficial in sunscreen because it is absorbed directly through the hair follicles and the skin's epidermis and pores. It interacts with nearby receptors on the skin's sensory nerve fibers and subcutaneous tissue to stimulate the endocannabinoid system and promote balance.

"Dixie Botanicals is a brand that is closely aligned with our consumer base and our goal of providing the highest-quality products on the market," said Surface Products Corp. Founder Guy Trotter. "We've been working with many professional athletes for several years now and we believe that adding CBD to our products will provide them with a great added value and potentially wellness benefits. It's nice to work with a company who is very consumer-driven and understands what it means to do everything you can to put the customer's needs first."

Surface Products is a well-respected sunscreen brand that is used by professional action sports athletes across the U.S. Its founder, Guy Trotter, is a longtime surf industry veteran who saw a need in the market for comfortable sunscreen that would withstand many of the harsh conditions active consumers are confronted with daily. Surface Products has engaged in partnerships with NASCAR Driver Matt Tifft, Motocross stars Weston Peick and Davi Milsaps, off-road personality Blake Wilkey, surfers Eva Woodland and Malia Osterkamp along with countless others.

Dixie Botanicals® + Surface CBD-Infused SPF50 Sheer Touch, formulated with 100 mg of all-natural CBD isolate, is designed to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays and provide an 80-minute water resistant experience that nourishes the skin. Created without oxybenzone and octinoxate to avoid any toxic effects on coral reefs and other marine life, it's cruelty-free and paraben-free but still offers the luxury Surface Tropix fragrance of coconut, mango and guava.

"As a company of firsts, we're excited to help launch one of the first CBD sunscreen products on the market," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "What makes this product unique though is that it is created in partnership with a well-established sunscreen brand that a long history of creating great sun care products and is now breaking into the CBD industry to meet its consumer needs."

Dixie Botanicals® + Surface CBD-Infused SPF50 Sheer Touch 4 oz. lotion-based sunscreen will be available for sale for $21.99 at https://www.dixiebotanicals.com/ and for wholesale retailers at http://www.hempmedspx.com. It is also available at Bartell Drugs, Sun Diego, and other brick-and-mortar retailers throughout the United States.

About Dixie Botanicals®

Launched in 2012, Dixie Botanicals® was the first mainstream hemp-based CBD brand available on the market. Regarded as one of the most well-recognized brands in the industry, Dixie Botanicals® offers innovative CBD hemp oil products for active consumers who are looking perform at their best. Dixie Botanicals™ products contain naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil from the mature stalk of the industrial hemp plant. All our products are Triple Lab Tested™, ensuring that every natural product we offer is free from contaminants and of the highest quality possible. For more information, visit: www.DixieBotanicals.com .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About Surface Products Corp.

Surface Products Corp. was created in 2012 to bring the fans and athletes of the outdoors a sun care brand that works with who they are and what they love to do. Surface Products focuses on providing consumers with healthier, innovative, and premium sun care products at an economical price. Designing the World Most Comfortable Sunscreens has always been our mission. It's Your Life. Protect it! For More on Surface Products, please visit www.surfacecorp.com and follow @surfaceproducts on Instagram.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

