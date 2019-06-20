Dixons Carphone profit slumps 22% and warns of big fall this year

The group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK, said it made an underlying pretax profit of 298 million pounds in the year to April 27. That compared to company guidance of around 300 million pounds and was down from 382 million pounds made in 2017-18.

It said underlying pretax profit was expected to be around 210 million in 2019-20, with growth thereafter as the benefits of its turnaround plan feed through. Analysts' consensus forecast for 2019-20 prior to Thursday's update was about 300 million pounds.

Dixons Carphone has been hurt by tougher conditions in the mobile phone market as customers keep their handsets for longer. Its shares have fallen 37% over the last year.

In the UK & Ireland its mobile phone like-for-like revenue fell 4%, while its electricals revenue was up 1%.

New chief executive Alex Baldock launched a turnaround strategy in December. It focuses on the group's core electricals business while revitalising the mobile business. He also wants to bring the group's stores and online businesses closer together and develop its credit business.

"In UK mobile, the market is changing in the way we described in December, but doing so faster. So, we're moving faster to respond," said Baldock.

He said the group had renegotiated all its legacy network contracts, was developing a new customer offer, and was accelerating the integration of mobile and electricals into one business.

"This means taking more pain in the coming year, when mobile will make a significant loss," he said, adding that he expects mobile to at least break even within two years.

