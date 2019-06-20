Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Dixons Carphone profit slumps in changing mobile market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 03:58am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signs display the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone, Britain's biggest electrical goods and mobile phones retailer, reported a 22% slump in annual profit as it was hit by consumers ditching traditional handset contracts, and warned of another big decline in the current year.

Shares in the group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK, opened at a 10-year low on Thursday after it warned that profit for the current year would be nearly a third lower than the market had expected. The stock was trading down 18% at 101.9 pence at 0750 GMT.

Dixon Carphone said underlying pretax profit was expected to be around 210 million pounds in 2019-20, with growth then returning as the benefits of its turnaround plan fed through. Analysts' consensus forecast for 2019-20 prior to Thursday's update was about 300 million pounds.

Dixons Carphone reported an underlying pretax profit of 298 million pounds in the year to April 27. That compared to company guidance of around 300 million pounds and was down from 382 million pounds made in 2017-18.

New Chief Executive Alex Baldock launched a turnaround plan in December, focusing on the core electricals business while seeking to revitalising mobile. He also wants to bring the stores and online businesses closer together and develop the group's credit business.

"In UK mobile, the market is changing in the way we described in December, but doing so faster. So, we're moving faster to respond," said Baldock.

The group has been hurt by a shift in the mobile phone market as customers keep their handsets for longer, choose cheaper SIM-only deals, and turn to more flexible credit-based offers. Its shares had fallen 37% over the last year before Thursday's update.

Baldock is revamping its Dixons Carphone's mobile range, including credit bundles, which it expects to have in the market this year, has renegotiated all its legacy network contracts, and is accelerating the integration of mobile and electricals into one business.

"This means taking more pain in the coming year, when mobile will make a significant loss," he said, adding that he expects mobile to at least break even within two years.

In the UK & Ireland its mobile phone like-for-like revenue fell 4%, while its electricals revenue was up 1%.

The group also trades as Elkjøp, Elgiganten and Gigantti in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece. International like-for-like revenue was up 4%.

(Reporting by James Davey and Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:35aCool weather hits UK retail sales in May, boding poorly for economy in second quarter
RE
04:23aChina, U.S. trade teams to hold talks
RE
04:19aEUROPE : Fed effect, Italy send European shares to six-week highs
RE
04:18aBANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA : ECB's De Guindos says relevant investigation into BBVA spying case with court
RE
04:15aUK employers stick to 2.5% pay deals - XpertHR
RE
04:13aDawn Capital raises $125 million for new Europe tech fund
RE
04:11aBank investments in technology not yet driving significant revenue growth -Accenture
RE
04:11aMarketing division manager Kyari to head Nigerian state oil firm
RE
04:09aOECD TO LAUNCH AGRICULTURAL POLICIES : Monitoring and Evaluation 2019 on 27 June 2019
PU
04:03aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 recovers on Fed effect, Dixons sinks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : and Boeing aircraft deals at Paris Airshow
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Airbus seals deals with big buyers, following Boeing's MAX sale
3DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : 2018/19 Preliminary Results
4Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Pricing of its Initial Public Offering
5AMS : AMS : showcases sensing solutions for wearables, Home/Building, IoT, mobile, and consumers at MWC Shangh..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About