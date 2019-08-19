Dmitry Gorin is Named Best Lawyer in America for Fifth Year Straight Year, 2020 U.S. Edition

The Los Angeles criminal defense law firm of Eisner Gorin LLP announces that firm partner, Dmitry Gorin, was selected to be included in the 2020 Edition of the “Best Lawyers in America.“

This represents the fifth consecutive year Mr. Gorin has been selected in the Criminal Defense: General Practice category. Approximately twenty attorneys in California were recognized for this practice area. Attorneys selected for the Best Lawyers publication were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in their specific practice areas.

Mr. Gorin is a California State Bar Certified Criminal Law Specialist with almost 25 years of service in the field of criminal law. He has over a decade of experience as a Senior Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, and is a Former Professor in UCLA and Pepperdine Law School. He regularly lectures to other legal professionals on how to handle difficult criminal defense issues arising in civil litigation, family law, and private investigations.

Mr. Gorin specializes in the defense of complex criminal cases in state and federal courts nationwide. Having litigated about 100 jury trials, he has successfully defended attorneys, medical professionals, and corporations on serious felony crimes. Dmitry has a record of success in all types of criminal defense matters including sex crimes, domestic violence, theft crimes, and pre-filing intervention causing investigations to be closed without filed charges.

Mr. Gorin serves on the Board of Governors of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, is the Chair of the District Attorney Alumni Association, and is the President of the Eastern European Bar Association. Mr. Gorin is also frequently asked to serve as a legal analyst for media outlets, having provided commentary on the criminal cases of Robert Durst, Harvey Weinstein, Felicity Huffman, Phil Spector, Dr. Conrad Murray, Mel Gibson, Lindsay Lohan, among others.

Eisner Gorin LLP is a Los Angeles-based law specializing in criminal defense in state and federal courts nationally. Firm partners, Alan Eisner and Dmitry Gorin, have obtained the highest ratings and national recognition for courtroom results, legal ethics, and professional reputation. Many of the firm’s clients are referred by lawyers, or other professionals working in the courts, who have witnessed the firm’s successful courtroom work firsthand.

