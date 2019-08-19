Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dmitry Gorin is Named Best Lawyer in America for Fifth Year Straight Year, 2020 U.S. Edition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

The Los Angeles criminal defense law firm of Eisner Gorin LLP announces that firm partner, Dmitry Gorin, was selected to be included in the 2020 Edition of the “Best Lawyers in America.“

This represents the fifth consecutive year Mr. Gorin has been selected in the Criminal Defense: General Practice category. Approximately twenty attorneys in California were recognized for this practice area. Attorneys selected for the Best Lawyers publication were recognized by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in their specific practice areas.

Mr. Gorin is a California State Bar Certified Criminal Law Specialist with almost 25 years of service in the field of criminal law. He has over a decade of experience as a Senior Deputy District Attorney for Los Angeles County, and is a Former Professor in UCLA and Pepperdine Law School. He regularly lectures to other legal professionals on how to handle difficult criminal defense issues arising in civil litigation, family law, and private investigations.

Mr. Gorin specializes in the defense of complex criminal cases in state and federal courts nationwide. Having litigated about 100 jury trials, he has successfully defended attorneys, medical professionals, and corporations on serious felony crimes. Dmitry has a record of success in all types of criminal defense matters including sex crimes, domestic violence, theft crimes, and pre-filing intervention causing investigations to be closed without filed charges.

Mr. Gorin serves on the Board of Governors of the Beverly Hills Bar Association, is the Chair of the District Attorney Alumni Association, and is the President of the Eastern European Bar Association. Mr. Gorin is also frequently asked to serve as a legal analyst for media outlets, having provided commentary on the criminal cases of Robert Durst, Harvey Weinstein, Felicity Huffman, Phil Spector, Dr. Conrad Murray, Mel Gibson, Lindsay Lohan, among others.

Information About Eisner Gorin LLP

Eisner Gorin LLP is a Los Angeles-based law specializing in criminal defense in state and federal courts nationally. Firm partners, Alan Eisner and Dmitry Gorin, have obtained the highest ratings and national recognition for courtroom results, legal ethics, and professional reputation. Many of the firm’s clients are referred by lawyers, or other professionals working in the courts, who have witnessed the firm’s successful courtroom work firsthand.

For more information, visit https://www.egattorneys.com. 877-781-1570


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:43pUPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks rise in morning on U.S. trade extension for Huawei
AQ
11:40pBHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
RE
11:36pEESTech announces Environmental Impact Assessment for Samancor project
PR
11:32pIndonesian planters see drought hitting palm oil output
RE
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against WageWorks, Inc.
GL
11:30pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against PCM, Inc.
GL
11:24pHENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT : China pig farmer profits soar after disease wipes out third of herd, boosts prices
RE
11:22pKINGFISH : KFL - August 2019 monthly update
PU
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : Another Strong Marlin Result (MLN - Commentary for the year ended 30 June 2019)
PU
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN - August 2019 monthly update
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal - report
2BHP GROUP LTD : BHP : Mining giant BHP pays record dividend, but flags global growth headwinds
3OIL SEARCH LIMITED : Oil Search Profit Jumps With Production Recovery
4BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
5SK HYNIX INC : SK HYNIX : Japan approves further exports of high-tech material to South Korea - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group