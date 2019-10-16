Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in DIY Home Improvement Projects Tools to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 04:31am EDT

The DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR of around 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005324/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global real estate industry is witnessing a rise in the number of housing construction projects in countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, and other European countries. This has increased the demand for DIY home improvement tools to carry out home improvement operations to save costs. Also, the rise in the number of dual-income households has increased the consumer spend on real estate and DIY home improvement products. As a result of these factors, the DIY home improvement retailing market growth is expected to accelerate during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31050

As per Technavio, technological advancements in DIY home improvement tools will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Technological Advancements in DIY Home Improvement Tools

Vendors in the market are focusing on factors such as product differentiation, including innovation and product assortment to gain an advantage over their competitors. For instance, several vendors are launching mobile applications for Android and iOS platforms that leverage augmented reality (AR) technology to enable users to get precise measurements of the furniture. The advent of such innovative technologies is expected to boost the growth of the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe during the forecast period.

“Apart from technological advancements in DIY home improvement tools, the advent of cordless DIY power tools, and the adoption of RTA furniture in Europe are some other factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period”, says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Do-it-Yourself (DIY) Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This report segments the DIY home improvement retailing market in Europe by product (lumber and landscape management, décor and indoor garden, kitchen, painting and wallpaper, tools and hardware, building materials, lighting, plumbing materials and equipment, flooring, repair, and replacement, and electrical work) and geography (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe (ROE)).

Germany led the market in 2018, followed by France, UK, Italy, and ROE respectively. During the forecast period, Germany is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the presence of various small and large market players in the country and the adoption of effective advertising campaigns.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:09aBCA MARKETPLACE : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - BCA Marketplace plc
AQ
05:08aOKURA : Proposals for general mandates to issue shares and repurchase shares; re-election of directors; and notice of annual general meeting
PU
05:08aMITIE : goes for gold with top CO2 reduction rating
PU
05:08aLEGAL & GENERAL : LGIM updates Pathway Funds to integrate environmental, social and governance factors
PU
05:08aARCELORMITTAL : Worldsteel acknowledges ArcelorMittal's excellence in sustainability
PU
05:08aOKURA : Notice of 2019 annual general meeting
PU
05:08aCITIC SECURITIES : Notification of board meeting
PU
05:07aSwiss says Airbus A220 engines passing inspections, flights resuming
RE
05:06aAFCON : Zebras Lose to Pharaohs
AQ
05:06aDUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Launches New Branch in Nairobi's Eastleigh
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BARNEYS NEARS BANKRUPTCY DEAL WITH AUTHENTIC BRANDS, SAKS OWNER: sources
2Goldman profit slammed by souring WeWork, Uber bets
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Statement on Financial Times article
4ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML N : 3Q Net Profit Fell 7.9%; Introduces Interim Dividend
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : TSX rises 0.02 percent to 16,418.39

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group