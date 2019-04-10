Do-it-Yourself Home Improvement Retailing Market in Europe 2019-2023 | Technological Advances in DIY Home Improvement Projects Tools to Boost Demand | Technavio

The do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe is
expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023,
according to the latest market research report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005694/en/
Technavio forecasts the do-it-yourself home improvement retailing market in Europe to post a CAGR of more than 2% between 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the do-it-yourself home improvement
retailing market in Europe is the growth of the residential real estate
industry. The real estate industry in Europe is growing at a rapid pace,
resulting in the construction of residential buildings and societies.
Increasing residential construction can be attributed to the rising
population in this region. The housing construction is also increasing
due to the recovery from macro-driven factors' uncertainty, which has
led to a rebound of the residential housing, DIY home improvement
market, and low interest rates. This is propelling the demand for DIY
home improvement products, which are used to carry out home improvement
operations while saving costs.
As per Technavio technological advances in DIY home improvement projects
tools will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its
growth significantly over the forecast period. This do-it-yourself
home improvement retailing market in Europe 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Do-it-yourself home improvement retailing
market in Europe: Technological advances in DIY home improvement
projects tools
The DIY home improvement market in Europe is witnessing several
technological advances. Several players in the market are working
towards product differentiation through innovation to overcome the
intense competition. The constant efforts from companies has resulted in
the emergence of several technological advances in the market, such as
the upgradation of mobile in-store technology which now allows mobile
checkout and offers a service tool to check inventory, locate products,
and explain mobile features.
“The online sale of DIY home improvement products is growing at a
significant rate in Europe with consumers increasingly preferring online
retail platforms over traditional stores. The convenience of having
products delivered at the doorstep has resulted in a rise in online
purchases, which will result in the growth of the DIY home improvement
retailing market in Europe,” says a senior research analyst at
Technavio.
Do-it-yourself home improvement retailing
market in Europe: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the do-it-yourself home improvement
retailing market in Europe by product (lumber and landscape management;
décor and indoor garden; kitchen, painting and wallpaper; tools and
hardware; building materials; lighting; plumbing materials and
equipment; flooring, repair, and replacement; and electrical work) and
geographic regions (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and ROE).
The lumber and landscape management segment held the largest DIY home
improvement retailing market share in Europe in 2018. This segment is
expected to remain the largest revenue contributor owing to several
varieties of products available for lumber and landscape management.
Germany led the market in 2018 with a market share of close to 22%,
followed by France, the UK, Italy, Rest of Europe (ROE). The market
growth in Germany can be attributed to the introduction of innovative
DIY products, improvement in economic conditions, and an increase in
construction due to low interest rates.
