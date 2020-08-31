Log in
DoD Cyber Veteran Blake Moore Joins Wickr to Advance Company Strategy, Scale Secure Communications

08/31/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Wickr Inc., the secure collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of Blake Moore as Vice President of Strategy and Operations. Moore joins the company from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), where he most recently served as Chief of Staff for the Chief Information Officer (CIO). At Wickr, Moore will lead company strategy with a focus on scaling the organization’s footprint across the government and commercial sectors.

Moore brings over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and operations, including 15 years at the DoD. He played a crucial role in advancing cyberspace operations and IT modernization across the federal government, including helping stand up the U.S. Cyber Command Cyber National Mission Force. He also led the Department’s 2018 Cyber Strategy and helped advance digital modernization efforts. More recently, Moore was a key part of the DoD CIO Telework Readiness Task Force focused on DoD’s transition to a remote working environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, which involved scaling Microsoft Teams for use across the DoD to ensure continued mission readiness.

“When it comes to secure and resilient communications, no one is doing it at the level Wickr is,” said Moore. “It’s the exact tool you want to have in your pocket if you’re going up against a near peer competitor in a cyber contested environment. There is a massive need not only within the DoD, but across the public and private sectors for collaboration communication tools that are resilient to disruption. Wickr has a world-class product that fills that need. I’m excited to drive company strategy in a way that delivers the benefits of strong encryption for warfighters and corporations alike.”

With so much of the Nation’s workforce in both the public and private sectors continuing to work outside of the confines of the office, the need for reliable, secure communications has never been greater. Wickr has a critically important role to play in the deployment of secure communications.

“Blake’s experience with the DoD’s cybersecurity and digital modernization efforts makes him an incredibly valuable addition to our team,” said Joel Wallenstrom, President and CEO of Wickr. “His understanding of both the public and private sectors makes him uniquely positioned to lead our company strategy at a time when the demand for secure communications is growing rapidly.”

Wickr has a growing footprint in the federal and defense markets, and currently provides secure communications for each of the DoD Military Services with end-to-end encrypted files, video, chat, text and voice services for end-users. The company was recently awarded a $35M Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the U.S. Air Force to enable Air Force personnel to securely communicate anywhere in the world.

To learn more about Wickr, visit: www.wickr.com

About Wickr:

Wickr's mission is to secure the world's most critical communications. Wickr provides the highest standard of encryption trusted by millions worldwide. In the workplace and out in the field, Wickr enables end users to communicate securely and protect their privacy while providing IT organizations the administrative controls needed to deploy at scale and provides flexible options and controls for information governance and compliance for regulated industries. To learn more, visit www.wickr.com.


© Business Wire 2020
