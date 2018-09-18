Doc.It Awarded Prestigious Prime Award by K2 Enterprises

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc.It®, an industry-leading provider of a powerful, scalable full suite of document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products for accounting firms, today announced that the company has been awarded the Prime Award in the K2 Enterprises annual quality awards for 2018.



The K2 Quality Awards , now in their 17th year, are among the most well-respected and longest-standing awards in the accounting industry. Introduced in 2015, the Prime Award is granted to the company that demonstrates innovation and leadership in several key areas:

Reasonable management goals and expectations



Long-term stability in the accounting market



Clear and honest communication with employees and market influencers



High-quality products



Top-shelf customer support



Significant commitment to product development and product improvement



Great management vision and direction for both current and future plans

In addition to the Prime Award, Doc.It was named a category winner for the Best Overall Mobile Strategy.

“K2 Enterprises offers our congratulations to Doc.It, Inc. as the recipient of the 2018 Prime Award,” says Val Steed, CEO of K2 Enterprises. “Doc.It has made significant contributions to the industry with its document management, workflow and portal products for accounting firms. The Prime Award recognizes that their success stems from passionate dedication to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

“The Prime Award is a huge honor for the entire Doc.It team,” says Kevin Murray, president of Doc.It. “Our recent accomplishments – expansion of the Doc.It product line, successful mobile strategy and our global introduction in the UK – have all come as a result of efforts to better serve clients. The K2 Quality Awards truly represent the voice of the accounting industry, so this honor is an important endorsement of our strategy and commitment to the industry.”

K2 Enterprises is a Hammond, Louisiana-based organization that provides continuing education services to the accounting profession and marketing consulting services to technology providers in the accounting market. K2 Enterprises delivers approximately 700 educational programs to over 30,000 professional accountants on an annual basis throughout the United States and Canada.

More information on the Doc.It Suite can be found at http://www.doc-it.com/doc-it-suite/ . To request a demo, pricing or for more information, please contact Doc.It at 888-693-6248 (ext.1), info@doc-it.com or www.doc-it.com .

About Doc.It

Doc.It provides document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products that help accounting firms efficiently gather, process, store and deliver documents. Doc.It solutions improve data security, enhance client services and consolidate applications to improve productivity of accounting firms, CPAs and financial restructuring firms. Our industry expertise delivers greater value, tailored services and customer-driven development. To learn more, visit www.doc-it.com .