Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Doc.It Awarded Prestigious Prime Award by K2 Enterprises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 02:02pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doc.It®, an industry-leading provider of a powerful, scalable full suite of document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products for accounting firms, today announced that the company has been awarded the Prime Award in the K2 Enterprises annual quality awards for 2018.

The K2 Quality Awards, now in their 17th year, are among the most well-respected and longest-standing awards in the accounting industry. Introduced in 2015, the Prime Award is granted to the company that demonstrates innovation and leadership in several key areas:

  • Reasonable management goals and expectations
  • Long-term stability in the accounting market
  • Clear and honest communication with employees and market influencers
  • High-quality products
  • Top-shelf customer support
  • Significant commitment to product development and product improvement
  • Great management vision and direction for both current and future plans

In addition to the Prime Award, Doc.It was named a category winner for the Best Overall Mobile Strategy.

“K2 Enterprises offers our congratulations to Doc.It, Inc. as the recipient of the 2018 Prime Award,” says Val Steed, CEO of K2 Enterprises. “Doc.It has made significant contributions to the industry with its document management, workflow and portal products for accounting firms. The Prime Award recognizes that their success stems from passionate dedication to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.”

“The Prime Award is a huge honor for the entire Doc.It team,” says Kevin Murray, president of Doc.It. “Our recent accomplishments – expansion of the Doc.It product line, successful mobile strategy and our global introduction in the UK – have all come as a result of efforts to better serve clients. The K2 Quality Awards truly represent the voice of the accounting industry, so this honor is an important endorsement of our strategy and commitment to the industry.”

K2 Enterprises is a Hammond, Louisiana-based organization that provides continuing education services to the accounting profession and marketing consulting services to technology providers in the accounting market. K2 Enterprises delivers approximately 700 educational programs to over 30,000 professional accountants on an annual basis throughout the United States and Canada.

More information on the Doc.It Suite can be found at http://www.doc-it.com/doc-it-suite/. To request a demo, pricing or for more information, please contact Doc.It at 888-693-6248 (ext.1), info@doc-it.com or www.doc-it.com.

About Doc.It

Doc.It provides document management, workflow, document storage and web portal products that help accounting firms efficiently gather, process, store and deliver documents. Doc.It solutions improve data security, enhance client services and consolidate applications to improve productivity of accounting firms, CPAs and financial restructuring firms. Our industry expertise delivers greater value, tailored services and customer-driven development. To learn more, visit www.doc-it.com.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Accounting Edge Marketing for Doc.It
vlabrosse@accountingedgemarketing.com
651.552.7753 

Doc.It Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pVendors strive to make IoT application development simpler - By Sam Lucero, senior principal analyst, IoT, IHS Markit
AQ
02:19pALSTOM : World’s first hydrogen powered train rolled out by Germany
AQ
02:19pCYBERSECURITY FIRM : More Iran hacks as US sanctions loomed
AQ
02:19pCOUNTERPATH, CORP. : CounterPath Announces Resignation of CEO
AC
02:18pAMPLIPHI BIOSCIENCES CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:18pCOMMERZBANK : #18-1668 Listing of Knock out warrants issued by Commerzbank AG
AQ
02:18pPARK SAFETY FIX : Safe lighting of trailers or semitrailers more
PU
02:18pBANK OF VALLETTA : BOV Basketball Season 2018/19 Launched
PU
02:18pMIZUHO FINANCIAL : African Development Bank, Mariner Investment Group, and Africa50 Price Landmark $1 Billion Impact Securitization Structured as a synthetic securitization by Mizuho International, Room2Run transfers the mezzanine credit risk on a portfolio of approximately 50 loans from among the African Development Bank’s non- sovereign lending book, including power, transportation, financial sector, and manufacturing assets
AQ
02:18pADAPTIVE MEDIAS INC : Adaptive Medias Appoints Angel Mondragon As President To Oversee Cryptocurrency Transition
AC
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4AMAZON.COM : Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla's backyard, with assist from Amazon
5ALPHABET : Google to Partner With Biggest Car Alliance

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.