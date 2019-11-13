Docker Restructures and Secures $35 Million to Advance Developer Workflows for Modern Applications

New investment to expand Docker Desktop and Docker Hub’s roles in the developer workflow for multi-service, hybrid cloud applications



Scott Johnston named Chief Executive Officer

Company recapitalization to strengthen financial position

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Docker today announced it has successfully completed a recapitalization of its equity to position it for future growth, and has secured $35 million in new financing from previous investors Benchmark Capital and Insight Partners. The investment will be used to advance developers’ workflows when building, sharing and running modern applications. In addition, Mirantis also announced it has acquired Docker’s enterprise business .

“I joined Docker to lead the next phase of its growth. After conducting thorough analysis with the management team and the Board of Directors, we determined that Docker had two very distinct and different businesses: one an active developer business, and the other a growing enterprise business. We also found that the product and the financial models were vastly different. This led to the decision to restructure the company and separate the two businesses, which is the best thing for customers and to enable Docker’s industry-leading technology to thrive,” said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer of Docker.

“Developers run deep in Docker’s heritage, therefore after completing the analysis, it was a natural decision to refocus Docker back on this critical community,” continued Bearden. “Once that decision was made, I realized that Scott Johnston was the person best suited to take the reigns as CEO of the restructured company. Scott’s strong background in product development at early stage startups is what Docker needs in its leader. I thank Scott for agreeing to take on this new opportunity, and have been working with him to ensure a smooth transition.”

“Addressing the needs of developers has been core to Docker since its inception. Developers want the freedom to choose their own tools, the flexibility to quickly try new technologies and the ability to deploy their applications anywhere, independent of the underlying infrastructure,” said Scott Johnston, chief product officer, Docker. “Going forward, in partnership with the community and ecosystem, we will expand Docker Desktop and Docker Hub’s roles in the developer workflow for modern apps. Specifically, we are investing in expanding our cloud services to enable developers to quickly discover technologies for use when building applications, to easily share these apps with teammates and the community, and to run apps frictionlessly on any Kubernetes endpoint, whether locally or in the cloud. It’s an honor to lead Docker in this next phase of its journey.”

Today’s developers are faced with an increasingly complex application development landscape. This has been caused by a wide variety of languages, communities, tools, infrastructure-specific platforms and silos created by disparate data center, public cloud and edge architectures. With the developer productivity tools and local Kubernetes environment of Docker Desktop, and the cloud-based application registry and development team collaboration services of Docker Hub, Docker is well positioned to provide developers a more deeply integrated, seamless experience for building, sharing and running multi-service hybrid cloud applications. Today there are millions of active users of Docker Desktop and Docker Hub who have chosen Docker as the basis of their workflow for modern applications.

About Docker

Docker makes it easier for developers and their teams to build, share and run modern applications that can run anywhere – on premises, hybrid or multi cloud. Actively used by millions of developers around the world, Docker Desktop and Docker Hub provide unmatched simplicity, flexibility and choice for modernizing applications. Docker delivers the best experience for developer workflows consisting of containers, microservices/serverless functions, cloud services and beyond. For more information, visit www.docker.com

