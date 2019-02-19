DocsCorp : Publishes Industry Guide to Help Everyone Get Redaction Right

The new industry guide evaluates common electronic redaction techniques and workflows, finding most of them wanting in terms of efficiency and security.

In the wake of recent high-profile redaction errors, DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, has published a new industry guide on redaction entitled ‘The ultimate guide to redaction: what works and what doesn’t’. The report looks at common techniques for redacting electronic documents, evaluating each in terms of efficiency and security:

Efficiency: the redaction process must be streamlined so that it can be undertaken with minimum disruption or effort. A convoluted manual process is not only time-consuming but tends to lead to errors.

Security: the important part of redaction is that the content is permanently removed from the document. The redaction method must ensure that the reader cannot access the redacted content in any way.

Unintentional leaks the #1 source of data breaches

Despite new laws and regulations, we continue to read about data breaches that result in millions of private records and sensitive information being compromised or stolen. Unintentional data leaks account for a significant amount of such breaches and usually fall into one of the following categories:

Missent emails – sending confidential emails to the wrong person

To address this issue, DocsCorp published an industry guide in late 2018, Reviewing your data protection strategy in 2018, to educate document professionals about unintended data breaches and the consequences they were likely to face in the wake of new government regulations.

