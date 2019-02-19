Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DocsCorp : Publishes Industry Guide to Help Everyone Get Redaction Right

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 05:01pm EST

The new industry guide evaluates common electronic redaction techniques and workflows, finding most of them wanting in terms of efficiency and security.

In the wake of recent high-profile redaction errors, DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, has published a new industry guide on redaction entitled ‘The ultimate guide to redaction: what works and what doesn’t’. The report looks at common techniques for redacting electronic documents, evaluating each in terms of efficiency and security:

Efficiency: the redaction process must be streamlined so that it can be undertaken with minimum disruption or effort. A convoluted manual process is not only time-consuming but tends to lead to errors.

Security: the important part of redaction is that the content is permanently removed from the document. The redaction method must ensure that the reader cannot access the redacted content in any way.

Download a copy of the guide to learn more about redaction and how to avoid getting it wrong.

Unintentional leaks the #1 source of data breaches

Despite new laws and regulations, we continue to read about data breaches that result in millions of private records and sensitive information being compromised or stolen. Unintentional data leaks account for a significant amount of such breaches and usually fall into one of the following categories:

  • Missent emails – sending confidential emails to the wrong person
  • Hidden metadata – failure to remove sensitive document or author properties from documents before emailing
  • Improper redaction – sharing confidential documents that have been improperly redacted

To address this issue, DocsCorp published an industry guide in late 2018, Reviewing your data protection strategy in 2018, to educate document professionals about unintended data breaches and the consequences they were likely to face in the wake of new government regulations.

About DocsCorp
DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Blog


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pMOMENTOUS HLDG : HOLDINGS CORP. Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:18pMINCO GOLD : Announces Company Name Change
AQ
05:18pINFRACAP MLP ETF (NYSE : AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution
PR
05:17pTRANSCANADA : Keystone restarts pipeline after repairing Missouri leak
AQ
05:17pBIOTRICITY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:17pACACIA COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:16pAON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:15pValeo Pharma Completes Private Placement
AQ
05:15pHACKETT GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pQUAD/GRAPHICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold wakes up
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
3EPIZYME INC : EPIZYME : Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Upcoming Presentation ..
4APPLE : APPLE : Executive Shake-Up Underscores Focus on Future
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.