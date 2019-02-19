DocsCorp : Publishes Industry Guide to Help Everyone Get Redaction Right

In the wake of recent high-profile redaction errors, DocsCorp, a leading
provider of enterprise productivity solutions, has published a new
industry guide on redaction entitled ‘The
ultimate guide to redaction: what works and what doesn’t’. The
report looks at common techniques for redacting electronic documents,
evaluating each in terms of efficiency and security:
Efficiency: the redaction process must be streamlined so that it
can be undertaken with minimum disruption or effort. A convoluted manual
process is not only time-consuming but tends to lead to errors.
Security: the important part of redaction is that the content is
permanently removed from the document. The redaction method must ensure
that the reader cannot access the redacted content in any way.
Download
a copy of the guide to learn more about redaction and how to avoid
getting it wrong.
Unintentional leaks the #1 source of data breaches
Despite new laws and regulations, we continue to read about data
breaches that result in millions of private records and sensitive
information being compromised or stolen. Unintentional data leaks
account for a significant amount of such breaches and usually fall into
one of the following categories:
-
Missent emails – sending confidential emails to the wrong person
-
Hidden metadata – failure to remove sensitive document or
author properties from documents before emailing
-
Improper redaction – sharing confidential documents that have
been improperly redacted
To address this issue, DocsCorp published an industry guide in late
2018, Reviewing
your data protection strategy in 2018, to educate document
professionals about unintended data breaches and the consequences they
were likely to face in the wake of new government regulations.
About DocsCorp
DocsCorp
designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who
use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for
metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document
comparison. DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the
Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and beyond. Find out more at docscorp.com
or follow us on LinkedIn,
Twitter,
Facebook,
and
Blog
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006015/en/