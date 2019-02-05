Doctor David J. Shulkin, National Leader in Healthcare Administration and Quality Improvement, Joins Safety Net Connect as Strategic Advisor

Shulkin – prominent advocate for health equity and transparency – to guide expansion of Safety Net Connect HIT solutions for care coordination, real-time data collaboration and the use of eConsult for access to specialty care.

Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce David J. Shulkin, MD, will join SNC as an advisor for strategic planning and technology development. In this role Dr. Shulkin, an internationally-recognized expert in system transformation and data-driven quality improvement, will ensure SNC solutions continue to adapt to the changing needs of key stakeholder markets, including: health systems, government programs, payors, and public health systems.

“Working with the SNC leadership team is a natural extension of my personal mission to use innovative, informed and systems-based solutions to transform the delivery of healthcare,” explains Dr. Shulkin. “All patients deserve timely access to high-quality, whole person care – and that shouldn’t be affected by your zip code, your economic status, or your ability to successfully navigate the healthcare system.”

A board-certified internist, Dr. Shulkin has dedicated his career to improving health and wellness for all patients. Confirmed by a unanimous US Senate vote of 100-0, Dr. Shulkin served as ninth Secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In this role, he improved systems capacity and infrastructure to expand timely access to primary, specialty and behavioral healthcare providers for our nation’s veterans. This “whole person” approach to coordinated healthcare had a dramatic impact on outcomes and patient satisfaction – raising trust in VA services from 46 to 70% during his tenure.

Prior to his work with the VA, Dr. Shulkin served as Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer of numerous leading U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems including: Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City, Morristown Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania Health System, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University Hospital, and the Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospital. He also founded his own mission-driven technology start-up designed to bring accessible, patient-friendly quality data to the public. Dr. Shulkin has been recognized as one of “50 Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders” by Modern Healthcare and one of the “Top 100 Physician Leaders of Hospitals and Health Systems” by Becker’s Hospital Review.

“We are honored to work with Dr. Shulkin and to bring his expertise and guidance to our technology solutions and healthcare partners," shared Keith Matsutsuyu, CEO and co-founder of SNC. “We have a shared vision of integrated, inclusive and data-informed care, and together we can achieve truly meaningful system transformation…which ultimately means better care for each individual patient.”

About Safety Net Connect

Since 2009, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has helped public and private healthcare organizations across the nation successfully reach millions of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. SNC premier products "Converge" and "Connect" have produced significant outcomes in reducing readmissions, specialty care wait times, and cost — all while maintaining quality of care. Converge is a next-generation eConsult technology that facilitates an electronic connection between medical, behavioral and social service providers to ensure multi-disciplinary, whole person care. Connect is an electronic care coordination system that provides real-time cross-network connectivity, tracking, notifications, and reporting between disparate health care systems. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com

