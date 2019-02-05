Doctor David J. Shulkin, National Leader in Healthcare Administration and Quality Improvement, Joins Safety Net Connect as Strategic Advisor

Safety
Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare
technology solutions, is pleased to announce David
J. Shulkin, MD, will join SNC as an advisor for strategic planning
and technology development. In this role Dr. Shulkin, an
internationally-recognized expert in system transformation and
data-driven quality improvement, will ensure SNC solutions continue to
adapt to the changing needs of key stakeholder markets, including:
health systems, government programs, payors, and public health systems.
“Working with the SNC leadership team is a natural extension of my
personal mission to use innovative, informed and systems-based solutions
to transform the delivery of healthcare,” explains Dr. Shulkin. “All
patients deserve timely access to high-quality, whole person care – and
that shouldn’t be affected by your zip code, your economic status, or
your ability to successfully navigate the healthcare system.”
A board-certified internist, Dr. Shulkin has dedicated his career to
improving health and wellness for all patients. Confirmed by a unanimous
US Senate vote of 100-0, Dr. Shulkin served as ninth Secretary of the US
Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). In this role, he improved systems
capacity and infrastructure to expand timely access to primary,
specialty and behavioral healthcare providers for our nation’s veterans.
This “whole person” approach to coordinated healthcare had a dramatic
impact on outcomes and patient satisfaction – raising trust in VA
services from 46 to 70% during his tenure.
Prior to his work with the VA, Dr. Shulkin served as Chief Executive and
Chief Medical Officer of numerous leading U.S. hospitals and healthcare
systems including: Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City,
Morristown Medical Center, the University of Pennsylvania Health System,
the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Temple University
Hospital, and the Medical College of Pennsylvania Hospital. He also
founded his own mission-driven technology start-up designed to bring
accessible, patient-friendly quality data to the public. Dr. Shulkin has
been recognized as one of “50
Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders” by Modern
Healthcare and one of the “Top
100 Physician Leaders of Hospitals and Health Systems” by Becker’s
Hospital Review.
“We are honored to work with Dr. Shulkin and to bring his expertise and
guidance to our technology solutions and healthcare partners," shared
Keith Matsutsuyu, CEO and co-founder of SNC. “We have a shared vision of
integrated, inclusive and data-informed care, and together we can
achieve truly meaningful system transformation…which ultimately means
better care for each individual patient.”
About Safety Net Connect
Since 2009, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has helped public and private
healthcare organizations across the nation successfully reach millions
of low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective
patient-centered care. SNC premier products "Converge"
and "Connect"
have produced significant outcomes
in reducing readmissions, specialty care wait times, and cost — all
while maintaining quality of care. Converge is a next-generation
eConsult technology that facilitates an electronic connection between
medical, behavioral and social service providers to ensure
multi-disciplinary, whole person care. Connect is an electronic care
coordination system that provides real-time cross-network connectivity,
tracking, notifications, and reporting between disparate health care
systems. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005117/en/