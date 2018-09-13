Doctor On Demand : to Cover Video Visits At No Cost for Those Impacted by Hurricane Florence

Medical Providers Available 24 Hours A Day To Support Patients In Affected Regions Via Telemedicine

Doctor On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, is extending support to all those affected by Hurricane Florence. Starting today through September 30, 2018, Doctor On Demand will provide its medical services to anyone in the affected regions at no cost.

Focusing on patients first and aiming to be where they are when they need it, Doctor On Demand has played a critical role in caring for patients impacted by natural disasters for a number of years. Providing over 2,000 covered visits during Hurricane Harvey and Irma, as well as aiding victims from Hurricane Matthew and the California wildfires, Doctor On Demand offered patients immediate access to medical services that were inaccessible due to road closures, flooding, and office closures. Not only does Doctor On Demand provide services at no cost during emergencies, the practice also increases their physician coverage, as well as works with local employers and providers to mobilize its efforts.

“At Doctor On Demand, our priority has always been providing our patients with immediate access to medical care whenever and wherever needed, without compromising on quality,” said Dr. Ian Tong, Chief Medical Officer at Doctor On Demand. “During situations such as Hurricane Florence, this becomes even more important as telemedicine may be one of the only safe ways for residents to get the medical attention they need not only during, but also following a storm. We want to ensure that people know that no matter where they are during these events, we are providing them with the access to the care they need, without the worry of costs and healthcare coverage.”

To access Doctor On Demand, download the free app (iTunes or Google Play) or create an account on the website. Once registered, patients can enter code FLORENCE2018 to their account* to redeem their visit with a medical provider. Doctor On Demand’s board-certified physicians are available both on-demand and by appointment, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Doctor On Demand physicians will treat infections, skin and eye issues, sprains and bruises, back pain, vomiting and diarrhea, colds, coughs, and congestion, and 90% of the most common medical issues seen in the ER and urgent care. The company’s physicians are also trained to treat stress, anxiety, grief, and depression.

To download the Doctor On Demand app, click here. To contact Doctor On Demand’s member support team, call 1 (800) 997-6196.

*Receive a fully covered medical visit in GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, VA, and WV through September 30, 2018 by entering code FLORENCE2018 into your account. Not valid on psychology or psychiatry visits. Participants understand that this offer is not redeemable for cash. Doctor On Demand reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate this offer at any time for any reason. This offer is void where prohibited or restricted by law. If you have any questions, please contact Doctor On Demand Member Support at (800) 997-6196 or support@doctorondemand.com.

About Doctor On Demand

Doctor On Demand is a nationwide healthcare service that provides video visits with board-certified physicians, psychiatrists and licensed psychologists via smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. Patients download the Doctor On Demand app or visit www.doctorondemand.com, provide a list of their symptoms, and are connected for a video visit within minutes. Prescriptions, if needed, are sent directly to the pharmacy of choice. Doctor On Demand physicians can also order lab work, allowing for the treatment of a broader range of conditions and chronic care management.

Through its 5-star rated mobile application and website, consumers can access board-certified physicians in all 50 states with an average wait time of 5 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Doctor On Demand delivers services through employers, health plans, and directly to consumers. While insurance isn’t required, tens of millions of Americans enjoy covered medical and mental health visits.

Doctor On Demand is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. To access Doctor On Demand, download the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit www.doctorondemand.com.

