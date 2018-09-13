Doctor On Demand : to Cover Video Visits At No Cost for Those Impacted by Hurricane Florence

Doctor
On Demand, the nation’s leading virtual care provider, is extending
support to all those affected by Hurricane Florence. Starting today
through September 30, 2018, Doctor On Demand will provide its medical
services to anyone in the affected regions at no cost.
Focusing on patients first and aiming to be where they are when they
need it, Doctor On Demand has played a critical role in caring for
patients impacted by natural disasters for a number of years. Providing
over 2,000 covered visits during Hurricane Harvey and Irma, as well as
aiding victims from Hurricane Matthew and the California wildfires,
Doctor On Demand offered patients immediate access to medical services
that were inaccessible due to road closures, flooding, and office
closures. Not only does Doctor On Demand provide services at no cost
during emergencies, the practice also increases their physician
coverage, as well as works with local employers and providers to
mobilize its efforts.
“At Doctor On Demand, our priority has always been providing our
patients with immediate access to medical care whenever and wherever
needed, without compromising on quality,” said Dr. Ian Tong, Chief
Medical Officer at Doctor On Demand. “During situations such as
Hurricane Florence, this becomes even more important as telemedicine may
be one of the only safe ways for residents to get the medical attention
they need not only during, but also following a storm. We want to ensure
that people know that no matter where they are during these events, we
are providing them with the access to the care they need, without the
worry of costs and healthcare coverage.”
To access Doctor On Demand, download the free app (iTunes or Google
Play) or create an account on the website.
Once registered, patients can enter code FLORENCE2018 to their
account* to redeem their visit with a medical provider. Doctor On
Demand’s board-certified physicians are available both on-demand and by
appointment, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Doctor On Demand physicians will treat infections, skin and eye issues,
sprains and bruises, back pain, vomiting and diarrhea, colds, coughs,
and congestion, and 90% of the most common medical issues seen in the ER
and urgent care. The company’s physicians are also trained to treat
stress, anxiety, grief, and depression.
To download the Doctor On Demand app, click
here. To contact Doctor On Demand’s member support team, call 1
(800) 997-6196.
*Receive a fully covered medical visit in GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, VA, and WV
through September 30, 2018 by entering code FLORENCE2018 into your
account. Not valid on psychology or psychiatry visits. Participants
understand that this offer is not redeemable for cash. Doctor On Demand
reserves the right to cancel, modify or terminate this offer at any time
for any reason. This offer is void where prohibited or restricted by
law. If you have any questions, please contact Doctor On Demand Member
Support at (800) 997-6196 or support@doctorondemand.com.
About Doctor On Demand
Doctor On Demand is a nationwide healthcare service that provides video
visits with board-certified physicians, psychiatrists and licensed
psychologists via smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers. Patients
download the Doctor On Demand app or visit www.doctorondemand.com,
provide a list of their symptoms, and are connected for a video visit
within minutes. Prescriptions, if needed, are sent directly to the
pharmacy of choice. Doctor On Demand physicians can also order lab work,
allowing for the treatment of a broader range of conditions and chronic
care management.
Through its 5-star rated mobile application and website, consumers can
access board-certified physicians in all 50 states with an average wait
time of 5 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Doctor On Demand
delivers services through employers, health plans, and directly to
consumers. While insurance isn’t required, tens of millions of Americans
enjoy covered medical and mental health visits.
Doctor On Demand is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in
Minneapolis and Washington, D.C. To access Doctor On Demand, download
the app (iTunes or Google Play) or visit www.doctorondemand.com.
