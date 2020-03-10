Doctors, Nurses, and Pharmacists Name Exergen TemporalScanner Best Forehead Thermometer

WATERTOWN, Mass., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Magazine recently asked nearly 50 physicians, nurses, and pharmacists for their recommended medicine cabinet essentials, including thermometers. Topping the list for thermometers in two separate articles was the Exergen TemporalScanner, which was recommended by medical expert, not just for their patients but for their own families.

Exergen was named #1 for its accuracy, quick ease of use, and non-invasiveness. One nurse affirmed that Exergen is the best thermometer because: “It is much more convenient with kids and also ensures I have an accurate reading.” Another medical expert pointed out that temporal artery thermometers are more hygienic than other types, citing: “People do not usually clean thermometers well, so any version that requires temperature readings from the armpit or the mouth is more likely to carry infection from previous uses. Forehead thermometers minimize that risk.”

“With a historically high flu season and fears of coronavirus spreading, there has never been a more critical time to have an accurate thermometer that you can use on the whole family, from newborns to older family members. New York Magazine made it easy to choose your thermometer by reporting the top choice among leading physicians, nurses, and pharmacists,” says Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen Corporation.

The articles explain that forehead thermometers, also known as temporal artery thermometers, are accurate because they use an infrared scanner to measure core temperatures with a quick scan.

To read the articles, visit:

https://nymag.com/strategist/article/best-thermometers.html

https://nymag.com/strategist/article/how-to-stock-your-medicine-cabinet-according-to-experts.html

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen manufactures and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than two billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, #1 preference of nurses and #1 selling retail thermometer. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 80 peer-reviewed published studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com .

