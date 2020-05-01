Doctors Suggest Solutions Like Gloves In A Bottle Are More Suitable Than Relying on Latex Gloves

MONTROSE, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While face-coverings are recommended for anyone when they are in a public place, hand coverings are not. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes several recommendations on how to minimize the risks of COVID-19 when you're out in public. To date, the CDC has not recommended the use of gloves for general daily activities . Instead, dermatologists recommend the use of Gloves In A Bottle , a vital protective hand lotion used by medical professionals since 2010.

Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Peter Helton suggests thorough hand washing and the use of a shielding lotion , like Gloves In A Bottle . "There is a general belief that wearing gloves can reduce the chance of you getting infected with the deadly virus; however, this is far from the truth. Medical or latex gloves will protect your hands from coming in contact with possible infectious droplets; however, the surface of the glove is still highly contaminated and will remain on the surface for hours. This means that anything you touch with these gloves has most definitely also been contaminated. It is important that if you choose to wear gloves that you treat these gloves as contaminants and throw them out prior to getting home," states Dr. Helton.

He, along with other dermatologists across the United States, suggest to focus on proper hand washing, including washing your hands with soap and water regularly and applying a protective hand lotion, or shielding lotion that will preserve the integrity of your skin. Gloves In A Bottle was invented specifically for this purpose and is what Dr. Helton recommends it to all of his patients.

Gloves In A Bottle, unlike conventional moisturizers, helps to repair dry and cracked skin by creating a protective layer that bonds to the outermost layer of your skin.

"Because of our choice of test agents, including their organic solvents, and the level of protection demonstrated, it is likely that Gloves In A Bottle would help protect against most chemical irritants, solvents, and toxins encountered in the household or workplace," states Vernon Roohk, PhD.

For this reason, nurses, surgeons, doctors and medical staff are amongst its biggest consumer group. "My hands finally stopped bleeding," says Megan, ICU Nurse in NJ Hospital.

The company has generously donated thousands of bottles to nurses and doctors across America in the last couple of weeks, in an effort to do their best in keeping frontline workers safe. And upwards of 60,000 units in the last twelve months.

For further information please contact

mineli@glovesinabottle.com

SOURCE Gloves In A Bottle