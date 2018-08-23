DocuTAP : to Host Leaders in On-Demand Healthcare at 2018 User Conference

Featuring a Keynote from Merchant Medicine’s CEO Tom Charland and Multiple Learning Tracks to Drive Optimal Value for Users

DocuTAP, one of the nation's fastest growing healthcare technology companies and provider of electronic medical records (EMR) and practice management (PM) software for urgent care clinics, has announced the sixth annual DocuTAP User Conference. The event will take place at Le Meridien Hotel in downtown Denver from October 3-5, 2018. The User Conference brings together DocuTAP clients and subject experts to expand skillsets, share information, and remedy existing challenges so users can leverage the full value of DocuTAP’s industry-leading suite of software and services.

This year’s conference has been designed to cover the key industry trends requested by DocuTAP clients to deliver an extremely valuable and informational experience for this year’s attendees. The keynote speaker, Tom Charland, CEO of Merchant Medicine and expert in the on-demand healthcare space will discuss the current state of urgent care and where the industry is headed. Following, DocuTAP founder and CEO, Eric McDonald will take the stage to discuss how DocuTAP is evolving to provide urgent care customers with the technology and services necessary to achieve operational excellence.

“The urgent care space is evolving into a larger on-demand healthcare space. Urgent Care facilities not only serve urgent needs, but now patients choose clinics for convenient care, and providers are striving to deliver an optimal patient experience,” says McDonald. “Having the right technology and services in place with a thoroughly trained staff helps providers serve the needs of the on-demand patient, and at our conference we help our customers derive the full value from our solutions.”

The conference agenda includes three educational tracks attendees can choose from to guide their experience at the User Conference:

Driving Optimal Outcomes: Suggested for clinical, billing and administrative users to optimize processes and learn best practices

Industry Knowledge and Perspective: Suggested for those in leadership and operational users to learn more about the industry and how to best adapt for success

Certified Super User: A deep dive into DocuTAP’s Electrotonic Medical Record (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions to solidify users as the go-to resource on all things DocuTAP

Over the course of three days, conference attendees will attend insightful speaker presentations, breakout sessions with topical experts, and an array of skill-strengthening workshops tailored to various clinical roles. Based off feedback gathered from past conference attendees, DocuTAP has structured this year’s event around the key urgent care topics and trends users expressed significant interest in learning more about. These topics include MIPS, workflow and billing optimization, workers’ compensation, patient engagement, ePrescribing, analytics, marketing strategies and more.

Find out more information on the full agenda, sponsorships and register to attend this year’s DocuTAP User Conference 2018.

About DocuTAP

DocuTAP’s team of 350+ employees serve more than - 2,800 urgent care and on-demand primary care clinics. DocuTAP provides urgent care practices with an innovative approach to workflow management. Its flagship product, DocuTAP’s EMR and Practice Management software, fully integrates electronic medical records and practice management capabilities in one complete system. DocuTAP’s complete on-demand healthcare solution includes Clockwise.MD patient engagement technology, revenue cycle management services, and business intelligence tools with custom reports and built-in industry benchmarks. Craft a better on-demand healthcare experience with DocuTAP. Begin at docutap.com.

