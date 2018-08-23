DocuTAP : to Host Leaders in On-Demand Healthcare at 2018 User Conference

DocuTAP,
one of the nation's fastest growing healthcare technology companies and
provider of electronic medical records (EMR) and practice management
(PM) software for urgent care clinics, has announced the sixth annual DocuTAP
User Conference. The event will take place at Le Meridien Hotel in
downtown Denver from October 3-5, 2018. The User Conference brings
together DocuTAP clients and subject experts to expand skillsets, share
information, and remedy existing challenges so users can leverage the
full value of DocuTAP’s industry-leading suite of software and services.
This year’s conference has been designed to cover the key industry
trends requested by DocuTAP clients to deliver an extremely valuable and
informational experience for this year’s attendees. The keynote speaker,
Tom Charland, CEO of Merchant Medicine and expert in the on-demand
healthcare space will discuss the current state of urgent care and where
the industry is headed. Following, DocuTAP founder and CEO, Eric
McDonald will take the stage to discuss how DocuTAP is evolving to
provide urgent care customers with the technology and services necessary
to achieve operational excellence.
“The urgent care space is evolving into a larger on-demand healthcare
space. Urgent Care facilities not only serve urgent needs, but now
patients choose clinics for convenient care, and providers are striving
to deliver an optimal patient experience,” says McDonald. “Having the
right technology and services in place with a thoroughly trained staff
helps providers serve the needs of the on-demand patient, and at our
conference we help our customers derive the full value from our
solutions.”
The conference
agenda includes three educational tracks attendees can choose from
to guide their experience at the User Conference:
-
Driving Optimal Outcomes: Suggested for clinical, billing and
administrative users to optimize processes and learn best practices
-
Industry Knowledge and Perspective: Suggested for those in leadership
and operational users to learn more about the industry and how to best
adapt for success
-
Certified Super User: A deep dive into DocuTAP’s Electrotonic Medical
Record (EMR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions to solidify users
as the go-to resource on all things DocuTAP
Over the course of three days, conference attendees will attend
insightful speaker presentations, breakout sessions with topical
experts, and an array of skill-strengthening workshops tailored to
various clinical roles. Based off feedback gathered from past conference
attendees, DocuTAP has structured this year’s event around the key
urgent care topics and trends users expressed significant interest in
learning more about. These topics include MIPS, workflow and billing
optimization, workers’ compensation, patient engagement, ePrescribing,
analytics, marketing strategies and more.
Find out more information on the full
agenda, sponsorships
and register
to attend this year’s DocuTAP User Conference 2018.
About DocuTAP
DocuTAP’s team
of 350+ employees serve more than - 2,800 urgent care and on-demand
primary care clinics. DocuTAP provides urgent care practices with an
innovative approach to workflow management. Its flagship product,
DocuTAP’s EMR and Practice
Management software, fully integrates electronic medical records and
practice management capabilities in one complete system. DocuTAP’s
complete on-demand healthcare solution includes Clockwise.MD patient
engagement technology, revenue cycle management services, and business
intelligence tools with custom reports and built-in industry benchmarks.
Craft a better on-demand healthcare experience with DocuTAP. Begin at docutap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005170/en/