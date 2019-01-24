Document Management and Storage Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Procurement Challenges, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Category Management Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Document Management and Storage Services Category - Procurement Market
Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005416/en/
Global Document Management and Storage Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing focus on streamlining and securely storing data is mainly
driving the category adoption rate across various significant
organization across the globe. End-user industries such as healthcare
and chemical are increasing spend on the data protection as a service,
which is a sub-segment of the category, to fortify the security of their
repository of sensitive data. Despite the growth drivers at play,
factors like lack of expert service providers, lack of proactive service
during downtime, and market dynamism due to newer technological trends
will pose significant procurement challenges in the market for document
management and storage services. Request
a Free Sample of this market intelligence report here!
While stringent privacy laws are driving the demand for data protection
service, a category sub-segment of the category in the US, expensive
skilled workforce and the increasing compliance costs will impede the
category adoption rate in the region. The growing demand for document
management from the healthcare sector and focus on upgrading the
existing systems at buyer’s facilities will propel the category spend
momentum in APAC.
With a view of the procurement challenges faced in this market, this
document management and storage services procurement research report has
made specific recommendations that will aid buyers from the different
business spectrum. Additional insights offered in this market
intelligence report include supply market forecasts, primary cost
drivers, and category management insights. Such insights are relevant
for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free and a
cost-effective procurement strategy. Get
free customization of this market intelligence report on
document management and storage services to get information tailored to
your every requirement.
“Buyers must partner with service providers that offer tape vaulting
services offsite to secure critical business information,” says
SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “This will help to
reduce the instances of data security breaches that might result in loss
of critical business information,” added Tridib.
This market intelligence report on document management and storage
services has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the
category growth in the coming years:
-
Increasing minimum wages will lead to category price growth
-
Cyber attacks will contribute to the category risk
Purchase the full
market intelligence report on document management and storage services
here!
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and
get the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the professional
services category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost
drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help
procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total
cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly.
Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights
and information on the procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Document management and storage services
Category pricing insights
-
Pricing outlook
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Supplier cost structure
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence
reports? Download
a FREE sample
Cost-Saving Opportunities
-
Supplier-side levers
-
Buyer-side levers
-
Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies
-
Want customized information from the document management and
storage services procurement research report? Get
in touch
Category ecosystem
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Buyer power
-
Supplier power score
-
To view the table of contents of this market intelligence report, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for
various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation
landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the
click of a button. Start
your 7-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005416/en/