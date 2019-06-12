Log in
Document Security : IIROC Trading Resumption - NSCI

06/12/2019 | 04:24pm EDT

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2019/CNW/ - Trading resumes in:

Company: NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. (formerly 'Canvass Ventures Ltd.')

TSX-Venture Symbol: NSCI (formerly 'CVS.P')

Resumption (ET): 9:30 6/13/2019

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada(IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Disclaimer

Document Security Systems Inc. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 20:23:02 UTC
