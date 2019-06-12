Document Security : IIROC Trading Resumption - NSCI

VANCOUVER, June 12, 2019/CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. (formerly 'Canvass Ventures Ltd.')
TSX-Venture Symbol: NSCI (formerly 'CVS.P')
Resumption (ET): 9:30 6/13/2019
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
