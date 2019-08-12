Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Document Security : âœSolving Your Brandâ™s Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart â“ What You Need to Knowâ On-Demand Webinar Now Available

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 07:21am EDT

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS (NYSE American: DSS), ('DSS'), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies, announced today that a new Brand Protection series webinar, 'Solving Your Brand's Grey Market and Counterfeit Issues on Amazon, Alibaba, Walmart - What You Need to Know' is now available on-demand. To view the free, online webinar visit HERE or copy this link into your address bar: https://lnkd.in/eu49R-k

Hosted by executives from DSS and Market Defense, LLC, the webinar uncovers the destructive activity of the online grey market and counterfeiters within e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Alibaba & Walmart. The panel discussion provides available solutions to help protect a brand owner's reputation and online business from unauthorized sellers, retail arbitrage, product diversion, and MAP (minimum advertised price) violations.

Introduced in the presentation also is new DSS technology called Sentinel, which allows any member of a brand owner's supply chain, including production facilities, distributors and consumers, to immediately authenticate product using their smartphone. Sentinel's product authentication and track and trace capabilities are enabled via an undefeatable, encrypted code on every package. In addition, Sentinel's technology strengthens supply chains with real-time, global track and trace technology utilizing the DSS blockchain platform.

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.
For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. ('DSS') has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information visit www.dsssecure.com.

Keep up to date on DSS events and developments, join our online communities at Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact Information:
Jody Janson
Corporate Communications
Document Security Systems, Inc.
Tel: (585) 232-5440
Email: ir@dsssecure.com

Disclaimer

Document Security Systems Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 11:20:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aBARRICK GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:32aNINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:31aTATNEFT' : TATNEFT Participates in the International Caspian Forum
PU
07:31aBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:31aACACIA MINING : Form 8.3 - Barrick Gold Corporation
PU
07:31aCAPGEMINI : Virtual business processes
PU
07:31aSTREET CAPITAL : Leading Proxy Advisor ISS Recommends Street Capital Group Inc. Shareholders Vote "for" The Arrangement with RFA Capital Holdings Inc.
AQ
07:31aAUXLY CANNABIS : Announces CEO Succession
AQ
07:31aGOLDMAN SACHS : Certain Calculation Errors in Intraday Indicative Values for the Claymore CEF Index-Linked GS Connect(SM) ETN
PU
07:31aG5 ENTERTAINMENT PUBL : f-shares to start trading on the OTCQX Market
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP LP : Sensor specialist AMS triggers bidding war for Osram
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC : GOLDMAN SACHS : economists say fears rise that U.S.-China trade war leading to reces..
3ABB LTD : ABB shares jump as new CEO raises turnaround hopes
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Coach, Givenchy in hot water over China T-shirt r..
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Russia tells Google not to advertise 'illegal' events after election protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group