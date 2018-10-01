Documentary Film “GROW” Announced “Official Selection” in San Pedro International Film Festival

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Pedro International Film Festival - SPIFFest - announced "GROW," the remarkable short documentary film of a local community's urban garden, as an “Official Selection” for the October 4 - 7, 2018 film festival.



Official Selection - San Pedro International Film Festival A Film by Maclovia MartelProduced by Michael Potter





The visually rich, poetic and contemplative film provides a glimpse into the rejuvenative powers of community gardening. “I was attracted to this project,” Director Maclovia Martel remarked, “because of the importance of bringing greater attention to the urban gardening revolution.” Executive Producer Michael Potter added, “I don’t want to give away any plot spoilers, but the film goes beyond the relationship of urban gardening and community, and touches on the powerful, inspirational, spiritual and healing qualities of community gardening.”

Peter Rothe, president of Feed & Be Fed and a key subject of the film, suggests, “We set out building our agro-park, an oasis in the city, and wondered how the people would respond. We’re overwhelmed by the affirmation and heartfelt support we received. The garden, its value and its lessons do not have to be explained. Everyone gets it. As Marshal McLuhan said, ‘the medium is the message.’”

The Film Screening “GROW” Friday, Oct 5th

Red Carpet – 6 pm

Short Takes – 9 pm

WARNER GRAND THEATER

478 W. 6th Street, San Pedro, CA 90731

About Feed & Be Fed

In the one and a half years since its inception, Feed and Be Fed has transformed a blighted vacant lot into a thriving and verdant urban farm. Guided by its core principle that the benefits of service are reciprocal, this young organization has marshaled the goodwill and hard work of hundreds of community volunteers, young and old, cultivating and maintaining rows of fruits, vegetables and bee-friendly flowers. Shared work is the primary delivery system for its mission to raise awareness of high impact environmental issues: food quality, food waste, local food sourcing - key factors in establishing a healthy, sustainable future.

www.feedandbefed.org

About San Pedro International Film Festival - SPIFFest

The 17th annual SPIFFest continues its innovative programming and wider appeal of Oscar-buzz films and offers a series of screenings, workshops, events and discussions throughout the year for San Pedro and South Bay residents. San Pedro is home to 100 years of film and television production and the Port of Los Angeles. #SPIFFest2018

www.SPIFFest.org



*The Warner Grand Theatre is a facility of the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs.

