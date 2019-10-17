Log in
Documentary on Marijuana Exposes the Consequences of Legalization

10/17/2019 | 11:34am EDT

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To expose the harsh realities of marijuana, the Foundation for a Drug-Free World (FDFW) Florida chapter, a nonprofit organization that seeks to empower youth and adults through drug education, held the second in a series of screenings of the award-winning documentary, Marijuana X, on Wednesday October 16th. The first screening of the film by independent filmmaker, Michael DeLeon, occurred on the 9th of October.

Through the series of interviews DeLeon did with Colorado community activists, officials, doctors, neighbors and even homeless, Marijuana X reveals the multitude of false promises made to voters in order to get their agreement for legalizing marijuana.

“Although being one of the most abused drugs in the world, some people think that since marijuana is now legal in some places, it must be safe,” said FDFW Florida president Julieta Santagostino. “Yet there are over 400 chemicals in marijuana, including the same cancer-causing substances that are in tobacco. So the basic facts of marijuana haven’t changed just because it’s marketed as a ‘medicine.’”

As part of their educational and prevention mission, FDFW has put together booklets containing factual information on the most commonly abused drugs, and in this case, marijuana. Anyone can order free copies of these booklets or read them online at www.drugfreeworld.org.

The next showing for the documentary Marijuana X will be at the FDFW Florida center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Avenue this coming Wednesday, October 23rd, at 7pm. To RSVP, please call 727-467-6962 or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org.

About Foundation for a Drug-Free World:

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a nonprofit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about drugs so they can make the right decision to live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. Humanitarian and founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, said, “The single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd6c9003-057e-4144-bc0c-a7870c5fda7c.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World Education on Marijuana

Teens getting educated on the Truth About Marijuana at the Florida chapter's headquarters for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

