Docupace Welcomes J. David Ballard as President and COO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace Technologies, Inc. announced today the appointment of J. David Ballard to the position of President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ballard is a 32-year financial services veteran who joined the Docupace Board of Directors in 2018. Previously, Mr. Ballard served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Cetera Financial Group. Other roles included EVP & Chief Operating Officer of AIG Advisor Group and CTO AIG Retirement Services.

Mr. Ballard brings extensive experience in product development, operations, infrastructure management, project management, risk, and security to his new role. As President and COO, Mr. Ballard will advance Docupace's focus on the Customer. David will be responsible for the total Customer experience and have oversight responsibilities for Product Innovation, Engineering, Development, Delivery, and Customer Support.

"I can't think of a better person to extend and lead Docupace's commitment towards our Customer's total experience," says Mark Tapling, Docupace CEO. "David's extensive market and customer experience skills will enable an even deeper alignment, confirming our belief that what is good for our customer strengthens our business."

"I am very excited to have David join the Docupace family. I am confident that his contribution will allow us to grow faster while continuing to provide exceptional value to our customers," says Michael Pinsker, Docupace Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Before joining the team, he was a Docupace customer himself, so he knows intimately what our users need to succeed."

"It is an honor to be part of such a talented team and to help move their digital products and solutions to the next critical level. As a prior customer and Board Member, I have an integral understanding of Docupace, and I believe in the company's vision. I am excited about the opportunities ahead," says J. David Ballard.

About Docupace

Docupace is a leading digital operations technology provider that simplifies how wealth management firms process and digitize information, increasing efficiency, productivity, and profits. With the secure, cloud-based Docupace Platform, the Docupace team provides a suite of solutions that helps broker-dealers, RIAs, and their advisors digitize client onboarding, document management, advisor transitions, and other critical workflows while maintaining SEC and FINRA compliance.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve a variety of firms, including some of the largest in the industry, through a combination of proven technology and hands-on service. For more information, please visit www.docupace.com .

