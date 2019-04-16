Log in
Dodge Challenger Wins ‘Car of Texas'

04/16/2019 | 10:52pm EDT

A Dodge muscle car won the top award at the 2019 Texas Auto Roundup. After 44 journalist members of the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) evaluated 29 vehicles April 14-16, the 2019 Dodge Challenger was crowned the overall Car of Texas.

“Driving enthusiasts in Texas love horsepower, and the Challenger’s classic muscular lines and monumental power won over our voters,” said Michael Marrs, president of TAWA and co-host of the In Wheel Time radio show in Houston. “The most powerful Challenger that Dodge brought to the Roundup — the SRT Hellcat Redeye — drew attention for its 797-horsepower engine and raucous exhaust note.”

The Challenger also won the Performance Car of Texas title. Other top awards include the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as Family Car of Texas and 2020 Kia Telluride as CUV of Texas.

TAWA members, who cover the automotive industry for print, online and broadcast outlets across the United States, voted on the top vehicles after spending two days comparing them in Denton, Texas. They took the vehicles on a series of street and handling exercises, pushing performance cars and taking other vehicles on slalom, acceleration and braking tests. Members also learned about the new vehicles’ features and changes from manufacturer representatives.

For multimedia – http://texasautowriters.tritium.co/dodge-challenger-wins-car-of-texas


© Business Wire 2019
