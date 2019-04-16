A Dodge muscle car won the top award at the 2019 Texas Auto Roundup.
After 44 journalist members of the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA)
evaluated 29 vehicles April 14-16, the 2019 Dodge Challenger was crowned
the overall Car of Texas.
“Driving enthusiasts in Texas love horsepower, and the Challenger’s
classic muscular lines and monumental power won over our voters,” said
Michael Marrs, president of TAWA and co-host of the In Wheel Time radio
show in Houston. “The most powerful Challenger that Dodge brought to the
Roundup — the SRT Hellcat Redeye — drew attention for its 797-horsepower
engine and raucous exhaust note.”
The Challenger also won the Performance Car of Texas title. Other top
awards include the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as Family Car of Texas
and 2020 Kia Telluride as CUV of Texas.
TAWA members, who cover the automotive industry for print, online and
broadcast outlets across the United States, voted on the top vehicles
after spending two days comparing them in Denton, Texas. They took the
vehicles on a series of street and handling exercises, pushing
performance cars and taking other vehicles on slalom, acceleration and
braking tests. Members also learned about the new vehicles’ features and
changes from manufacturer representatives.
For multimedia – http://texasautowriters.tritium.co/dodge-challenger-wins-car-of-texas
