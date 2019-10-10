Dodge Data & Analytics : to Unveil the 2020 Forecast at its 81st Annual Dodge Construction Outlook Conference

See into the future of construction with 20/20 clarity

Dodge Data & Analytics will hold its 81st annual Dodge Construction Outlook Conference on October 30-31, 2019 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel in Chicago, Illinois. More details on the event can be found here.

A cornerstone for C-suite executives and construction industry leaders, Outlook brings together attendees across building product manufacturing, architecture and design, construction services, contracting, engineering, industry associations, and many other professionals serving the construction industry. The event provides critical insights into the economic forecast for the U.S. construction industry and is a seminal reference for both company leaders and the media.

Dodge’s Outlook 2020 findings will be presented by the firm’s Chief Economist, Richard Branch, and will include a deep dive into current and future construction opportunities across the U.S. The benchmark for the industry offers a closer look at trends, issues, and the construction market forecast for the year ahead, and plays a critical role in business strategy development for the industry at large.

"Each year we look forward to gathering the brightest minds and top leaders within the construction industry at our Outlook event and this October will be no different,” Richard continued. “We welcome those interested in immersing themselves in a full day of discussion about current trends, forecasts, and news and look to further educate and empower attendees with key insights to help build their ongoing strategies.”

Outlook 2020 will open with a networking reception on October 30th from 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. with presentations the following day from 7:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The full agenda includes the following:

Opening keynote – Rohit Bhargava, Founder of the Non-Obvious Company

– Rohit Bhargava, Founder of the Non-Obvious Company US Economy 2019/2020 – Cristian deRitis, Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics

– Cristian deRitis, Deputy Chief Economist, Moody’s Analytics Modular – the Greener, Faster, Smarter Future of Construction - Steve Jones, Industry Insights Research Senior Director, Dodge Data & Analytics ( moderator ) Stacy Scopano, Chief Technology Officer, Skender (panelist) Dave Pikey, Vice President, Corporate Technology, The Hill Group (panelist) Kari Holtz, Project Engineer – Modular Construction, The Hill Group (panelist)

Steve Jones, Industry Insights Research Senior Director, Dodge Data & Analytics ( ) Luncheon Keynote – Jim Craig, Olympic Gold Medalist, President at Gold Medal Strategies, Inc.

– Jim Craig, Olympic Gold Medalist, President at Gold Medal Strategies, Inc. 2020 Construction Outlook – Richard Branch, Chief Economist, Dodge Data & Analytics

The 2020 Dodge Construction Outlook Conference is produced by Dodge Data & Analytics. Sponsors of the conference include Breezy HR, IMS, Microdesk, National Construction Rentals, Nationwide, SMPS, and Sweets.

For press registration: Dodge provides a limited number of complimentary press passes to credentialed editorial members of the media who are on assignment to cover the event. To request a press pass, please email nsullivan@affect.com.

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America’s leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance. Whether it’s on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue those opportunities with success. The company’s construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.

