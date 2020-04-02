Log in
Dodge Momentum Index Eases Back in March

04/02/2020 | 08:36am EDT

The Dodge Momentum Index declined by a scant 0.6% in March to 146.5 (2000=100) from the revised February reading of 147.4. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. The drop in March was present in both components of the Momentum Index – the commercial component fell 0.8%, while the institutional component was 0.2% lower.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200402005108/en/

It is still very early on in the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) crisis and March’s data would not fully capture any potential impact of the pandemic on construction planning. However, it is heartening that projects continued to move into the early planning stages at a reasonable pace despite the near stoppage in economic activity over the last few weeks. What is unclear at this juncture; however, is whether projects will continue through the planning life cycle to the start stage at the same pace as before the pandemic began due to workforce issues, supply constraints, or forced moratoriums on construction from local officials. Dodge will be monitoring the progress of the projects entering the planning process and will provide frequent updates as the crisis evolves.

In March, 14 projects each with a value of $100 million or more entered planning. The leading commercial projects were a $459 million office building in Washington DC and a $300 million office building in Long Island City NY. The leading institutional projects were phases two and three of the Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center in Moreno Valley CA totaling $513 million.

Dodge Data & Analytics COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Resources: https://www.construction.com/toolkit

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America’s leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance. Whether it’s on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue those opportunities with success. The company’s construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.


© Business Wire 2020
