Dodge Momentum Index Moves Lower in December

The Dodge Momentum Index fell 4.9% in December to 151.9 (2000=100) from
the revised November reading of 159.7. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge
Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial)
report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been
shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a
full year. The decline in December was due to a 7.6% drop in the
commercial component of the Momentum Index, while the institutional
component fell 0.7%.
For the full year, the Momentum Index gained 4.3% from the end of 2017,
with the institutional component increasing 8.5% over the year and the
commercial component moving 1.6% higher. While the overall Momentum
Index registered a gain for the full year, this was realized in the
first half of 2018. During the final six months of the year, the
Momentum Index fell 4.4%, with the commercial component losing 7.2% and
the institutional component remaining essentially flat. This suggests
that spending for commercial buildings may be reaching its cyclical
peak, while spending for institutional buildings continues to be
supported by the stabilizing influence of public funding for projects
such as schools and transportation terminals.
In December, seven projects each with a value of $100 million or more
entered planning. The two leading institutional projects were a $140
million science and engineering building at Northeastern University in
Boston MA and the $120 million Trophy Park Sports Complex in Jackson NJ.
The two leading commercial projects were a $160 million addition and
renovation project at the Two Penn Plaza office complex in New York NY
and the $125 million Bellevue Cadillac office towers in Bellevue WA.
