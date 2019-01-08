Log in
Dodge Momentum Index Moves Lower in December

01/08/2019 | 08:36am EST

The Dodge Momentum Index fell 4.9% in December to 151.9 (2000=100) from the revised November reading of 159.7. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial) report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a full year. The decline in December was due to a 7.6% drop in the commercial component of the Momentum Index, while the institutional component fell 0.7%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005176/en/

Dodge Momentum Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dodge Momentum Index (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the full year, the Momentum Index gained 4.3% from the end of 2017, with the institutional component increasing 8.5% over the year and the commercial component moving 1.6% higher. While the overall Momentum Index registered a gain for the full year, this was realized in the first half of 2018. During the final six months of the year, the Momentum Index fell 4.4%, with the commercial component losing 7.2% and the institutional component remaining essentially flat. This suggests that spending for commercial buildings may be reaching its cyclical peak, while spending for institutional buildings continues to be supported by the stabilizing influence of public funding for projects such as schools and transportation terminals.

In December, seven projects each with a value of $100 million or more entered planning. The two leading institutional projects were a $140 million science and engineering building at Northeastern University in Boston MA and the $120 million Trophy Park Sports Complex in Jackson NJ. The two leading commercial projects were a $160 million addition and renovation project at the Two Penn Plaza office complex in New York NY and the $125 million Bellevue Cadillac office towers in Bellevue WA.

About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North America’s leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance. Whether it’s on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and pursue those opportunities with success. The company’s construction project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.


© Business Wire 2019
