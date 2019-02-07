Dodge Momentum Index Recovers in January

The Dodge Momentum Index rose 4.7% in January to 157.7 (2000=100) from
the revised December reading of 150.6. The Momentum Index, issued by Dodge
Data & Analytics, is a monthly measure of the first (or initial)
report for nonresidential building projects in planning, which have been
shown to lead construction spending for nonresidential buildings by a
full year. January’s increase reflected similar gains for the two
components of the Momentum Index – institutional building, up 5.0%; and
commercial building, up 4.6%.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005080/en/
Dodge Momentum Index (Graphic: Business Wire)
The January increase essentially reverses December’s decline, and brings
the overall Momentum Index back to November’s level. January’s reading
is also consistent with the monthly average for the second half of 2018,
and just slightly below the current expansion’s high mark set in July
2018. Notably, however, the commercial component remains below the highs
set during the summer of 2018, while the institutional component has
gained traction as public funding for projects such as schools and
transportation terminals remains supportive.
In January, nine projects each with a value of $100 million or more
entered planning. The leading commercial building projects were two $300
million CloudHQ data centers in Ashburn VA. The leading institutional
building projects were a $235 million arena renovation project in
Phoenix AZ and a $140 million academic building at the University of
North Carolina in Chapel Hill NC.
About Dodge Data & Analytics: Dodge Data & Analytics is North
America’s leading provider of analytics and software-based workflow
integration solutions for the construction industry. Building product
manufacturers, architects, engineers, contractors, and service providers
leverage Dodge to identify and pursue unseen growth opportunities and
execute on those opportunities for enhanced business performance.
Whether it’s on a local, regional or national level, Dodge makes the
hidden obvious, empowering its clients to better understand their
markets, uncover key relationships, size growth opportunities, and
pursue those opportunities with success. The company’s construction
project information is the most comprehensive and verified in the
industry. Dodge is leveraging its 100-year-old legacy of continuous
innovation to help the industry meet the building challenges of the
future. To learn more, visit www.construction.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005080/en/