Does the U.S. Need a National Digital Currency? -2

Finally, moving retail accounts to the Fed would diminish funds in commercial banks, shrinking the volume of growth-enhancing small-business loans they make. In principle, that could be avoided if the Fed agreed to auction all of its retail funds back to banks with no strings attached. But given recent history, the Fed can't be expected to maintain a fair neutrality in credit allocation.

Dr. White is a professor of economics at George Mason University and a senior fellow of the Cato Institute's Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.